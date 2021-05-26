COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Dakota’s Marshall Faurot and Ethan Bray each qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the pole vault with their performances in the West Preliminary, Wednesday at College Station, Texas.
Faurot, a freshman, and Bray, a senior, each cleared 17-10 1/2. The competition was stopped when the top 12 competitors were determined.
Freshman Eerik Haamer (17-6 1/2), freshman Trey Young (16-10 3/4) and senior Kaleb Ellis (16-4 3/4) failed to advance for USD.
USD freshman Dylan Kautz missed advancing in the men’s 100-meter dash by 0.001 second, ranking 28th overall with a 10.370. Oregon’s Xavier Nairne claimed the final spot with a 10.369 in that heat.
Freshman Demar Francis also fell one spot short of advancing in the men’s 400-meter dash, ranking 25th in 46.79. Arkansas’ James Milholen claimed the final spot in 46.70.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, freshman Hugo Morvan finished 29th in 14.01. He was just 0.11 seconds from advancing in the event.
In the men’s hammer throw, USD junior Matt Slagus (188-5) and sophomore Jessie Sullivan (177-4) finished 41st and 44.
Competition continues today (Thursday), with several Coyote women getting the opportunity to compete. Hartington Cedar Catholic grad Sara Reifenrath will have her opening round races in both the 200 and 400. Helen Falda, Gen Hirata, Deidra Marrison and Jaidyn Garrett will compete in the women’s pole vault. Lydia Knapp will compete in the women’s hammer, while Josephine Starner will compete in the javelin.
