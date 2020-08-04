The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep of Dakota Valley in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
The Fury Gazelles built a 4-0 lead after one inning and claimed a 5-2 victory in the opener.
Kalli Koletzky, Isabelle Sheldon, Daylee Hughes and Kennedy Gednalske each had a hit for Yankton.
Ava Girard picked up the win, striking out eight batters in the four-inning contest.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 4-2 decision in the nightcap.
Reese Garry doubled for Yankton. Gednalske and Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes struck out three batters in the win.
Both teams will be competing in the South Dakota USA Softball State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
FURY LANCERS 10-10, HARRISBURG 8-8: The Yankton Fury Lancers earned a doubleheader sweep of Harrisburg in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Individual statistics were not available by presstime.
The Fury Lancers will compete in the South Dakota USA Softball State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.