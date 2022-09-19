Despite a loss to top-ranked Pierre, the Yankton Bucks remained third in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches Association high school football polls, announced Monday.
Pierre (4-0) remained a unanimous top pick in both polls. Tea Area (4-0) was second, followed by the Bucks (3-1) and Brookings (3-1). Tea Area will travel to Yankton on Friday as part of Yankton’s Pioneer Day celebration.
Here is a look at the polls in the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-0) holds the top spot in Class 11AAA, followed by O’Gorman (3-1) and Harrisburg (3-1).
— West Central (4-0) edged out Dell Rapids (4-0) for the top spot in Class 11A. Beresford (3-1) was third in the media poll and fourth in the coaches’ poll. Dakota Valley (3-1) was fifth in the media poll and received votes in the coaches’ poll.
— Howard (5-0) holds the top spot in both Class 9AA polls, followed by Wall (5-0) and Hamlin (5-0). Parkston (4-1) was fifth in the media poll and received votes in the coaches’ poll. Bon Homme (3-1) and Platte-Geddes (2-2) each received votes in the coaches’ poll.
— Gregory (4-0) has the top spot in both Class 9A polls, followed by Warner (4-0) and Castlewood (4-0). Alcester-Hudson (5-0) ranked fifth in both polls.
— Herreid-Selby Area (4-0) holds the top spot in both Class 9B rankings, followed by Hitchcock-Tulare (5-0) and Sully Buttes. Avon (3-2) is fifth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1
2. O’Gorman 3-1 80 2
3. Harrisburg 3-1 59 4
4. Lincoln 2-2 34 3
5. Brandon Valley 2-2 24 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Rapid City Stevens 3
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 4-0 100 1
2. Tea Area 4-0 78 2
3. Yankton 3-1 59 3
4. Brookings 3-1 43 4
5. Sturgis 2-2 9 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central 5, Huron 3, Mitchell 2, Watertown 1.
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (14) 4-0 94 1
2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 86 2
3. Beresford 3-1 54 4
4. Canton 2-2 29 3
5. Dakota Valley 3-1 24 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox 7, Sioux Falls Christian 6.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 5-0 70 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 68 3
4. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 5-0 35 5
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 21 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More 3, Sioux Valley 2, Hot Springs 1.
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Wall 5-0 77 2
3. Hamlin 5-0 50 3
4. Hanson 3-1 41 4
5. Parkston 4-1 20 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton 12.
CLASS 9A
1. Gregory (18) 4-0 98 1
2. Warner (1) 4-0 78 2
3. Castlewood (1) 4-0 61 3
4. Lyman 4-0 38 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 20 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Canistota 3, Harding County-Bison 2.
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (20) 4-0 100 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 79 2
3. Sully Buttes 5-0 60 5
4. De Smet 3-2 26 3
5. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 22 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Avon 7, Kadoka Area 6.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Jefferson (25) 4-0 133
2. SF O’Gorman (2) 3-1 100
3. Harrisburg 3-1 84
4. Brandon Valley 2-2 62
5. SF Lincoln 2-2 31
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Stevens 13
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (27) 4-0 135
2. Tea 4-0 107
3. Yankton 3-1 73
4. Brookings 3-1 51
5. Sturgis 2-2 11
RECEIVING VOTES: Mitchell 10, Aberdeen Central 8
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (14) 4-0 124
2. Dell Rapids (14) 4-0 121
3. Canton 2-2 65
4. Beresford 3-1 42
5. SF Christian 2-2 25
RECEIVING VOTES: Dakota Valley 17, Madison 12, Lennox 10
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (20) 5-0 110
2. EPJ (4) 4-0 94
3. BEE 5-0 61
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 57
5. MVP 5-0 29
RECEIVING VOTES: MCM 8, Sioux Valley 7
CLASS 9AA
1. Howard (21) 5-0 120
2. Wall (4) 5-0 93
3. Hamlin (2) 5-0 69
4. Hanson 3-1 46
5. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 5-0 36
RECEIVING VOTES: Parkston (4-1) 26, Bon Homme (3-1) 5, Platte-Geddes (2-2) 5
CLASS 9A
1. Gregory (19) 4-0 121
2. Warner (4) 4-0 99
3. Castlewood (1) 4-0 62
4. Lyman 4-0 40
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 30
RECEIVING VOTES: Canistota (1 first place vote, 2-3) 13, Wolsey-Wessington (2-2) 13, Harding Co.-Bison (4-1) 11
CLASS 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (22) 4-0 110
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (5) 5-0 100
3. Sully Buttes 5-0 66
4. DeSmet 3-2 65
5. Avon (1) 3-2 32
RECEIVING VOTES: Kadoka Area 2-2 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14 2-3, Corsica-Stickney 10 4-1, Faith 8 4-1
