Bucks Third In Polls
Yankton head football coach Brady Muth addresses his team before a special teams practice last week. The Bucks, after Friday's loss to top-ranked Pierre, remained third in both the media and coaches' polls this week.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Despite a loss to top-ranked Pierre, the Yankton Bucks remained third in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches Association high school football polls, announced Monday.

Pierre (4-0) remained a unanimous top pick in both polls. Tea Area (4-0) was second, followed by the Bucks (3-1) and Brookings (3-1). Tea Area will travel to Yankton on Friday as part of Yankton’s Pioneer Day celebration.

