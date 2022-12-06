LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke was named to the AVCA North All-Region team while head coach Leanne Williamson was named the North Region Coach of the Year, as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Juhnke is the first Coyote in the Division I era to earn the honor four times. Williamson earns the coach of the year honor for the first time in her career.

