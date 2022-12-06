LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke was named to the AVCA North All-Region team while head coach Leanne Williamson was named the North Region Coach of the Year, as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Juhnke is the first Coyote in the Division I era to earn the honor four times. Williamson earns the coach of the year honor for the first time in her career.
Juhnke, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, led the nation in kills (677), points (757.5), and total attacks (1,673) while leading the league in kills per set (5.33) and attacks per set (13.17).
She ended the season with 26 double-doubles as South Dakota posted a 29-4 overall record and finished 16-2 in the conference. The Coyotes made program history as they were the regular season champions and the Summit League Tournament champions in the same season for the first time.
Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills. On Sept. 27, she set the mark for most kills in a match in the league with 39 kills against NDSU. The total also set the mark for most kills in a match this season in the NCAA.
Williamson led her squad to its fourth NCAA tournament berth in five years with the Coyotes’ third-straight Summit League Tournament championship. South Dakota made program history in the first-round of the NCAA tournament when they won two sets in the five-set battle against Houston.
In her ninth year at the helm, Williamson led the Coyotes to their third regular season title and fourth Summit League Tournament title.
