ALEXANDRIA — Tyndall rallied from an early deficit to claim a 3-1 victory over Salem in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-Under Class B Baseball Tournament, Friday in Alexandria.
Tyndall advances to a semifinal game today (Saturday). Due to expected poor weather conditions later in the day, the game is set for 11 a.m. Salem will play a consolation game at approximately 3 p.m.
Landon Schmidt doubled and singled, driving in two, for Tyndall. Easton Mudder and Wesley Kaul each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Smith pitched six innings, striking out nine, for the win. Landon Schmidt pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Parkston 4, Faulkton-Highmore 1
ALEXANDRIA — Parkston scored all four runs in the first inning, then held on for a 4-1 victory over the Faulkton-Highmore Hitmen in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-Under Class B Baseball Tournament, Friday in Alexandria.
Parkston advances to a semifinal matchup with Canova today (Saturday). Due to expected poor weather conditions later in the day, the game is set for 9 a.m. Faulkton-Highmore will play Platte-Geddes in a consolation game, scheduled for 1 p.m.
Maddux Brissette had a triple and two RBI for Parkston. Brayden Jervik doubled. James Deckert added a hit.
Carter Sommer pitched two innings to pick up the win. Four different pitchers worked for Parkston, with Luke Bormann posting a team-high four of Parkston’s nine strikeouts.
