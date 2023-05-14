EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the grade of a Yankton athlete. We apologize for the error.
BRANDON — After his first Eastern South Dakota Conference track and field meet at the helm of the Yankton program — one that saw both the Gazelles and Bucks finish in the middle of the pack — coach Geoff Gross walked away with optimism.
“We had some stuff we’re really happy with,” he said after the Gazelles finished fourth in the girls’ division and the Bucks finished fifth in the boys’ division. “We have some things we need to improve on, which is exciting.”
Brandon Valley swept the team titles, with Harrisburg second and Aberdeen Central in third in both standings. Yankton beat out Pierre 98 to 83 for fourth in the girls’ race, while Pierre edged Yankton 92 to 91 in the boys’ standings.
“We had some incredible performances,” Gross said. “We had competition all over the place, which is what happens at a conference meet.”
The Gazelles were led by strong performances from their veterans. Seniors Tierney Faulk, Sydnee Serck and Thea Chance, and junior Shae Rumsey each took home at least two individual medals. Senior Taryn Fitzgerald moved up five spots from her seed to place fourth in the discus (114-0). Senior Hope Lesher contributed to three relay medals.
“Taryn Fitzgerald moved up a lot of spots,” Gross said. “Sydnee Serck had an outstanding day. Shae Rumsey won the 400 (57.79) against an outstanding field. Tierney Faulk had a great day in the jumps and hurdles, placing in all four of her events.”
Faulk won the long jump (17-7 3/4) and placed third in her other four events: triple jump (35-4), 100 hurdles (15.89) and 300 hurdles (47.86). Serck was second in the 800 (2:17.98) and fourth in the 400 (1:01.27), and ran on Yankton’s runner-up 3200 relay (9:39.27) and fourth place 1600 relay (4:14.50). In addition to her 400 win, Rumsey was seventh in the 800 (2:25.55) and ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Chance was third in the 3200 (12:03.70) and fourth in the 1600 (5:28.24), and ran on the 3200 relay.
“Thea battled all day,” Gross said. “She got her split down three, four seconds in the 3200 relay.”
Lesher ran on the seventh place 400 relay (53.60) and eight place 800 (1:52.74) and medley (4:52.06) relays. Other than junior Claire Tereshinski, who anchored the medley, those relays were filled with younger athletes: sophomores Carly Cap (400) and Alivia Dimmer (800), freshmen Gracie Gutzmann (800) and Ava Haar (400, medley), eighth grader Burkley Olson (medley) and seventh grader September Rauch (400, 800). Gutzmann and Dimmer also ran on the 1600 relay.
Gross credited the work of assistant coach Heidi Savey for helping the relay members clean up their handoffs.
Dimmer was also fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.09). Junior Keira Christ was sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.46). Olson took home three individual medals, sixth in the long jump (16-3 1/2) and eighth in both the 100 (13.25) and triple jump (33-3 3/4).
The Bucks posted three of their four victories on either side of the scheduled break. Yankton went into the break with a win in the 3200 relay, as Carson Conway, Oliver Dooley, Nate Schoenfelder and Dylan Payer finished in 8:04.38. After the break, Cody Oswald won the 110 hurdles (14.74) and Austin Gobel won the 100 (10.87).
“We got a good start with the 3200 relay doing what they did. Winning a relay title isn’t easy,” Gross said. “It’s always fun coming into the second session and getting a couple of wins.”
Oswald’s time was a personal best by two-tenths. He also finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (42.06) later in the day.
“I’ve been working on fixing my start the past couple of weeks, and I think I’ve got that pretty tuned in now,” Oswald said of the 110 victory. “I think I ran a clean race for the first time this year. It felt pretty good.”
Oswald’s time vaulted him into second in the state entering the final week before state.
“Seeing that kind of improvement in one day allows me to see that I’ve got more in my and that I can keep improving into the state meet,” he said. “That was promising.”
In addition to his 100 win, Gobel was second in the long jump (21-9), third in the 200 (22.33) and helped the Bucks to second in the 1600 relay, running with Cooper Grotenhuis, Nate Schoenfelder and Rugby Ryken in 3:32.78.
Payer won the 1600 (4:30.78) and was fourth in the 3200 (10:14.76) in addition to his anchor leg in the 3200 relay. In the 400, Ryken (50.59) was second and Schoenfelder (52.36) was sixth.
The Bucks claimed fifth in two other relays, the 400 (44.72) and medley (3:46.26). Oswald, Evan Serck, Gavin Swanson and Ryken ran the 400, while Swanson, Shaylor Platt, Serck and Conway ran the medley.
“Our boys’ relays were solid today,” Gross said.
Lance Dannenbring finished sixth in the javelin with a toss of 141-6. Grotenhuis was eighth in the triple jump (40-5 3/4).
Yankton has one last meet before state, hosting the “Last Chance” meet on Thursday. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We’ll have a couple of the same schools, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, as well as the Sioux Falls schools,” Gross said. “It will be a very competitive meet.”
The focus Thursday will be moving up some marks ahead of state.
“We took care of some things for state today,” Gross said. “We’re going to come back Thursday and give some kids a chance at better seed times.”
