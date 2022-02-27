DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mount Marty softball team went 3-1 at the St. Ambrose Dome Tournament, Saturday and Sunday in Davenport, Iowa.
The Lancers split on the opening day, blanking Mount Mercy 4-0 and falling to Saint Ambrose 8-1. The Lancers bounced back against Saint Ambrose on Sunday with a 10-2 victory, then finished with a 9-4 victory over Waldorf.
Mount Marty, 5-3, will travel to Wichita, Kansas for the Friends University Invitational March 4-5. Besides two games against Waldorf and one against Mount Mercy, the Lancers will also face MidAmerica Nazarene.
MMU 9, WALDORF 4: Game statistics for this contest are not available at this time.
MMU 10, SAINT AMBROSE 2: Bailey Kortan and Emma Burns each went 3-for-4 as Mount Marty pounded Saint Ambrose 10-2 on Sunday.
Burns had a double among her three hits and two RBI. Karlee Arnold doubled and singled, driving in two. Adrianna Somerville, Abigail Thomas, Ella Ray and Raegan Harper each had a hit in the victory.
Olivia Wells tripled for Saint Ambrose.
Mo Vornhagen pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Kaylee Rogers struck out two in a scoreless fifth. Alyia Oliver took the loss.
SAINT AMBROSE 8, MMU 1: Olivia McClintock went 4-for-4 to lead a 14-hit barrage as Saint Ambrose downed Mount Marty 8-1 on Saturday.
Aleah Wight and Sophia Delgado each had a triple, a single and two RBI. Brittany Rabe doubled in the win.
For Mount Marty, Emma Burns had the lone hit.
Erica Ralfs struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings for the win. McKenzie Gray took the loss, striking out five in her 4 1/3 innings of work. Madison Biller struck out two in 2 2/3 innings of relief for MMU.
MMU 4, MOUNT MERCY 0: Mo Vornhagen allowed one hit over six innings, striking out seven, as Mount Marty blanked Mount Mercy 4-0 to open the weekend.
Emma Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Mount Marty. Janaeh Castro had a pair of hits. Karlee Arnold added a hit.
Three different players each had one hit for Mount Mercy, which received votes in the latest NAIA poll.
Kaylee Rogers pitched a scoreless seventh for the Lancers, striking out one. Kalli Minger went the distance, striking out 13, for Mount Mercy.
