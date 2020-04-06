Several area coaches were recognized as Region Coaches of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Vermillion’s Jay Drake was named the Region 6 Boys’ Coach of the Year. In Region 7, Platte-Geddes’ Frank Cutler was named the boys’ Coach of the Year. Also in Region 7, Parkston’s Eric Norden shared girls’ Assistant Coach of the Year.
Yankton’s Randy Gross and Viborg-Hurley’s Bill Hansen were recognized as lower level Coaches of the Year for Regions 5-8. Gross was recognized on the boys’ side, with Hansen honored on the girls’ side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.