VERMILLION — University of South Dakota athletics has created The Den – an Opendorse-powered marketplace that will maximize NIL support for Coyote student-athletes.
The Den gives South Dakota fans, brands and supporters the ability to connect directly with Coyote student-athletes for NIL activities in one compliant platform built specifically for the athletes. Likewise, student-athletes can browse opportunities posted by brands and apply to collaborate with those companies.
“Advances on NIL have created new and innovative ways to educate student-athletes on what opportunities are available to them and The Den assists us in that endeavor,” said USD Athletic Director David Herbster. “It provides an easy way for Coyote student-athletes to partner with businesses, donors and other friends of Coyote Nation to support each other in a way that’s mutually beneficial.
“I thank Opendorse for helping us create this marketplace and our student-athletes who have engaged with us throughout the process. I look forward to seeing the opportunities The Den can provide.”
Nearly 100 Coyote student-athletes have already created a profile on The Den, which lists social media platforms, accolades and other basic information about each athlete. Community members can partner with athletes for autographs, appearances, social media posts, or pitch their own ideas and requests. They can use The Den to securely make those deals and provide payment to the student-athletes.
“Today’s announcement puts South Dakota and its student-athletes in a great position to win in year two of NIL,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “The Den makes it simple for any fan or brand to confidently offer compliant NIL deals to their favorite Coyotes in just seconds.”
More than 85,000 college and professional athletes use Opendorse to manage deals from pitch to payment, and even tax preparation. Opendorse has facilitated hundreds of thousands of NIL deals and endorsements with athletes at all levels of sports.
