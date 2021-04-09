CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Brian Santiago finished 184th in the men’s race of the NAIA Cross Country Championships, held Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Santiago, a junior from Hartington, Nebraska, crossed the finish line in 27:08.77.
Oklahoma City’s Zouhair Talbi, who won the 5,000-meter and anchored the winning distance medley relay at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships last month in Yankton, won the men’s title, finishing the 8,000-meter course in 23:45.15.
Taylor won the team title, 73 to 114 over Huntington, followed by Milligan (127) and Oklahoma City (131).
Dordt was the top Great Plains Athletic Conference program, finishing 13th. Northwestern placed 21st.
The top GPAC finisher was Northwestern’s Dylan Hendricks, who placed 25th in 25:10.86. Former Freeman Academy standout Thaniel Schroeder, a sophomore at Dordt, was 172nd in 26:58.24.
St. Francis (Illinois) won the women’s title, 111 to 146 over College of Idaho. Taylor (217) was third, followed by Embry-Riddle (Arizona) and Indiana Wesleyan.
Huntington’s Emma Wilson win the title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:02.86. She was the 3,000-meter champion and anchored the winning distance medley relay at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Dordt was the top GPAC finisher, placing eighth. Morningside placed 28th as a team.
The top GPAC runner was Dordt freshman Jessica Kampman, who finished 31st in 18:28.13.
Dakota State’s Jacia Christiansen (Viborg) finished 152nd in 19:37.01.
