A journey to South Dakota doesn’t figure to be a shock to the system for Michael ‘Boogie’ Anderson.
He’s accustomed to cross-country travel.
After all, when you’re the son of an NFL player, you become familiar with packing up and moving across time zones.
And now, Anderson — who was nicknamed ‘Boogie’ by his mother after dancing quite often as a child — is making the move north.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona announced Saturday that he has committed to enroll at the University of South Dakota and play basketball for the Coyotes.
“It wasn’t really anything specific, but it was the way they kept reaching out to me,” Anderson said in a phone interview Sunday.
“I liked the environment they showed me and told me about, and liked how the coaches are.”
Anderson was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and then moved to Denver, Colorado, at six months old when his father, Mike, joined the Denver Broncos — he played for them for five seasons (2000-05).
At age eight, Anderson and his family moved to Maryland, where his father played for the Baltimore Ravens (2006-07).
“I went to a lot of the games and got to know all the guys,” Anderson. “It was a cool experience.”
After a brief return to Colorado, Anderson moved to Arizona where he has lived since he was nine years old.
He has played two seasons at Scottsdale Community College and will have three seasons of eligibility with USD.
This past season, Anderson averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per games for Scottsdale, which finished 23-8 in the junior college ranks.
He said it was during the Juco Jamboree in mid-October in Phoenix where his recruitment really picked up.
“I felt like I played pretty well, and that’s when I realized maybe I can go to a bigger school for basketball,” Anderson said.
Once Anderson’s team at Scottsdale — named the Fighting Artichokes — reached the midway point of the season, coach Mark Bunker informed Anderson and a teammate that USD had called about them.
A USD assistant coach later visited Scottsdale and an offer was eventually extended to Anderson.
Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson — like every other prospective recruit — was unable to visit Vermillion, but still felt comfortable with USD, he said.
