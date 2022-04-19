SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track Athlete of the Week for the period ended April 17.
It marks the first weekly award on the track for Gemeda. He tied the Summit record last fall with five weekly honors during cross country season, increasing his career total in cross country to seven.
Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, shattered a 22-year-old school record in the 10,000 meters late Thursday night at the Mt. SAC Relays. Gemeda crossed the finish line in 29:18.51, a personal best by more than 40 seconds, to place ninth overall in the field. Gemeda’s time leads the Summit League and ranks 89th nationally.
The Coyotes are home this weekend with the South Dakota Challenge at Lillibridge Track Complex from Thursday through Saturday.
