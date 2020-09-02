CHICAGO—South Dakota senior Brady Schutt is one of 101 FCS student-athletes and just four punters selected to the 2020 STATS Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Wednesday. It is the second preseason all-America nod for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average.
South Dakota ranked seventh nationally in net punting last year with a 40.1-yard average. Schutt punted 57 times. He had 19 boots of 50 yards or more, drew 13 fair catches, and pinned 17 inside the 20 with eight of those placed inside the 10.
Schutt is a kinesiology and sport management major from Orange City, Iowa. In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team. Schutt was a Valley all-newcomer pick as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.