FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman’s Easton Miller struck out seven Parkston batters while allowing only one hit in an 8-2 victory in 16-under baseball action Friday.
Evan Scharberg and Rocky Ammann registered two RBIs apiece for Canistota-Freeman. Miller and Easton Tschetter each added an RBI.
For Parkston, Carter Sommer and James Deckert tallied RBIs in the contest. Kash Neugebauer struck out four Canistota-Freeman batters in the contest while Kolter Kramer struck out three batters.
Parkston 9, Canistota-Freeman 3
FREEMAN — The Parkston 14-under baseball team scored six runs in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in a 9-3 victory over Canistota-Freeman’s 14-under baseball team Friday.
Up 3-2 in the sixth inning, three RBI hits from Mason Jervik, Quayden Culbert and Jayden Digmann gave Parkston a 7-2 lead. Gage Jodozi hit a RBI sac fly, then Johnny Weber hit an RBI single to give Parkston a 9-2 lead.
Jodozi and Weber led Parkston with two RBIs apiece in the contest. Digmann struck out four batters in 3.1 innings pitched while Brycen Bruening struck out three batters in 2.2 innings pitched.
For Canistota-Freeman, Rylen Tommeraus and Tayden Kerrigan registered RBIs. Kerrigan struck out four batters in five innings pitched, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 8-9, Ponca 3-7
PONCA, Neb. — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 14-under baseball team earned a sweep of Ponca with 8-3 and 9-7 victories Friday.
In game one, Jackson Meyer registered two RBIs as BAH defeated Ponca 8-3.
Ashton Oberle struck out four batters in 3.2 innings pitched for BAH, giving up zero hits. Kasen Voss and Lucas Anderson added RBIs in the contest.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson overcame a 6-3 deficit in game two to win 9-7. Oberle earned the win with a strikeout in three innings pitched. He added two RBIs offensively. Voss, Evan Haak, Meyer, Evan Dressen and Owen Serck added an RBI apiece.
