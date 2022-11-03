The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team saw its season come to a close, falling to Watertown on the YHS court Thursday night in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20.
The Gazelles ended the season at 6-20 and will not make the SoDak 16.
“We’ve talked about it all season, how we’ve got a young and inexperienced team,” said YHS head coach Chelsea Law. “But as we moved into the late part of the season, (the coaching staff) saw improvement with individual players and better play as a team.”
Yankton came out looking to hang with the 17-14 Arrows. The match was tied at 7-7 and looked like it would be tight, but Watertown went on a 12-2 run to forge a 19-10 lead. YHS was unable to stop the visitors’ momentum and the Arrows scored a 25-16 first set win.
The Gazelles appeared undaunted by that loss as they raced to a 7-2 lead in the second set. Junior Macy Drotzmann started finding the floor with her kill shots, which along with the team cutting down unforced errors, YHS kept hold of their lead. A 6-2 run pushed Yankton to an 18-9 margin.
Watertown was able to cut that lead to 24-23 but after a Yankton timeout Brynn Kenney popped a kill that gave Yankton the win, 25-23.
Watertown stopped YHS from keeping their momentum as the third set opened, as the Arrows grabbed an 8-1 lead. The Gazelles made a couple of small runs, cutting the lead to six a couple of times, but Watertown stayed far enough ahead, scoring a 25-17 win to go up 2-1 in sets.
The Arrows came out just as strong in the fourth set, posting leads of 5-1 and 9-2 early. Again, with Macy Drotzmann hitting some solid winners, Yankton trimmed the margin seven, 20-13, and then went on a 5-1 run to climb back into the match 21-17. But Watertown was able to stymie any YHS hopes of getting closer and won the fourth set and the match, 25-20.
“A lot of our girls made big improvements through the year,” Law said. “Sure, it’s not fun to lose, but we kept telling the girls, you have to find the positives in each match and build on that. And as the season progressed, there were more and more positives.”
“I told them tonight, you have to see that the potential is there,” Law added. “Even with a loss, we saw good things happen out there tonight and during the season. We’ve got so much to build on for next year.”
Yankton did not have a senior on the varsity squad this year and played juniors and sophomores. “We had girls who had not even played junior varsity last year and they were starting on varsity this year or getting a lot of playing time,” Law noted.
Leading the Gazelles Thursday night was Macy Drotzmann with 16 kills, eight digs and one ace serve. Camille McDermott had seven kills, 20 digs, 34 assists and an ace serve. Chayse Drozmann added 20 digs, three kills and an ace serve. Payton Moser added a pair of ace serves and 27 digs.
Watertown won the JV match 25-13, 25-15; the sophomore match 25-11, 30-28; the freshmen ‘A’ match 27-25, 25-27, 15-13; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 14-25, 25-12, 15-7.
