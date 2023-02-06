WAYNE, Neb. — The 3-pointer helped for the Wynot Blue Devils inside the Rice Auditorium Monday night as they won the Lewis & Clark Conference Championship against the Wakefield Trojans 64-49
“We came out and we were focused,” said Wynot head coach Lee Heimes. “We were able to pay attention to detail. We played well defensively and then we hit some shots early.”
Wynot led 18-6 after the first quarter. Even after Wakefield got the game within single digits, 31-23, at halftime, Wynot showed its sharp-shooting prowess, making three 3-pointers in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 42-27.
“We needed the biggest run and the longest run,” Heimes said. “That was a big push that back up there to keep the double-digit lead and extend it a little bit.”
The player who was the main reason for Wynot struggling to keep its lead was Cade Johnson, who had 30 points in the contest. He scored 10 consecutive points to draw the Trojans within nine points, 50-41, with 3:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“They rattled us a little bit, but I think our guys came around and we were able to handle it,” Heimes said.
To go along with Johnson’s burst offensively, the Blue Devils’ Chase Schroeder fouled out of the game. Even if the Blue Devils were rattled, it turned into composure down the stretch. They were able to stretch their lead to 15, 58-43, show composure and close the game out.
“We were able to push it back at them and get the lead again,” Heimes said.
Heimes admitted it was “feast or famine” between Wakefield’s Johnson and Eliseo Sarmiento. The Blue Devils shut down Sarmiento, holding him to 1-9 shooting.
“(Sarmiento) is a good shooter,” Heimes said. “We knew when he had it and where to take him away. He’s a good player. There’s lots of tape from him. He can flat-out shoot the ball. We needed to take something away and we wanted to take him away.”
Dylan Heine led Wynot with 17 points in the contest.
“Dylan Heine shot the ball well,” Heimes said. “He hit (shots) early and that gave us confidence.”
Zack Foxhoven added 16 points for Wynot but had a pass-first approach early in the game, registering five assists.
“(I) was passing the ball to get my teammates open,” Foxhoven said. “(The Trojans) started taking off me and my teammates helped find me. I started making shots. The game was flowing well with my teammates.”
Kason Koch came off the bench and registered 10 points for Wynot. Heimes mentioned Koch as a player he was proud of in the game.
Wynot improved to 17-3, while Wakefield fell to 17-3.
Heimes added that the environment of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament is good for his players, considering they still have some tough matches before subdistricts start.
“We’ve got a big game coming up with Wayne — a bigger school and a good team,” he said. “That’s going to be a good test for us on Thursday. Then we’ve got our rivalry game with Hartington-Newcastle, so the (difficult games) don’t stop.”
“We have to keep the intensity up in practice because both of those teams are solid,” Foxhoven said. “Any team can win on any night, so we’ll be ready for them.”
“We’ve got big goals and we want to attain those goals,” Heimes said. “We’ve got to play in these big environments and have success. We kept our composure tonight.”
