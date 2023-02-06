WAYNE, Neb. — The 3-pointer helped for the Wynot Blue Devils inside the Rice Auditorium Monday night as they won the Lewis & Clark Conference Championship against the Wakefield Trojans 64-49

“We came out and we were focused,” said Wynot head coach Lee Heimes. “We were able to pay attention to detail. We played well defensively and then we hit some shots early.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.