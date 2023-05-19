MARION — Alcester-Hudson went 2-0 in the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy high school softball quadrangular, Friday in Marion.
The Cubs beat host FMFA 3-2 and blanked Arlington 1-0. Arlington went 2-1, beating FMFA 7-1 and Winner Area 6-4. Winner Area blanked FMFA 8-0.
Alcester-Hudson 1, Arlington 0
MARION — Alcester-Hudson’s Emma Moller outdueled Arlington’s Taya Clausen as the Cubs clipped the Cardinals 1-0 in the FMFA Quad on Friday.
Elly Doering had two hits and Sarah Ebert doubled for Alcester-Hudson. Emma Moller had the other Cubs hit.
Brenley Goebel, Clausen, Jolyssa Steffensen, Ellisyn Vincent and Madalyn Madsen each had a hit for Arlington.
Moller struck out 11 in the win. Clausen took the loss, striking out six in her four innings of work.
Winner Area 8, FMFA 0
MARION — Winner Area took control with a six-run third inning on the way to an 8-0 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the FMFA Quad on Friday.
Brindy Bolander and Emily Sachtjen each had two hits for Winner Area. Shayne Day doubled. Tila Harter, Sophie Hofeldt, Ellison Kaiser, Aleya Miller and Tianna Evans each had a hit for the Warriors.
Avary Thomas doubled for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen and Sam Fransen each had a hit.
Miller picked up the win, striking out three. Thomas took the loss, striking out four in her 2 1/3 innings of work.
Alcester-Hudson 3, FMFA 2
MARION — Alcester-Hudson scored two runs in the fourth and held on for a 3-1 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the FMFA softball Quad on Friday in Marion.
Paxtyn Moller, Emma Moller and Elly Doering each doubled for Alcester-Hudson. Delta Pies and Jaeley Christensen each had a hit for the Cubs.
Claire Loofebourrow went 3-for-3 with two RBI for the Phoenix. Avary Thomas doubled and Sonia Deckert added a hit in the effort.
Emma Moller struck out nine in the win. Harli Ross took the loss.
Arlington 7, FMFA 1
MARION — The Arlington Cardinals led 3-0 after one inning and pulled away to a 7-1 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the FMFA Quad on Friday.
Harley Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run for Arlington. Addalyn Steffensen went 2-for-3 with a triple. Taya Clausen doubled and singled in the victory.
Sonia Deckert and Kylie Gossen each tripled for the Phoenix. Claire Loofbourrow and Avary Thomas each had a hit.
Clausen picked up the win, striking out nine. Thomas took the loss, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Other Games
Wagner 8, Scotland-Menno 7
WAGNER — Ravyn Medricky’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Wagner to an 8-7 victory over Scotland-Menno in high school softball action on Friday.
Emma Yost went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Wagner. Lydia Yost had two hits. Braxton Nedved doubled. Medricky and Libby Kotab each had a hit in the victory.
For Scotland-Menno, Trinity Bietz had three hits and Grace Robb doubled twice to lead the way. Kyliah Bjorum doubled and singled. Abby Bender also doubled. Bailey Vitek, Morgan Freier, Nora Robb and Amanda Rames each had a hit for the Trappers.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out 12. Vitek took the loss, striking out nine.
Vermillion 14, Dakota Valley 9
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion rallied from a 4-1 deficit on the way to a 14-9 victory over Dakota Valley in high school softball action on Friday.
Shaelynn Puckett had a team-best four hits, including a double for Vermillion. Chandler Cleveland went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Bailey Baylor went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Kristen Moser and Reagan Lee each had two hits. Emily Reiser doubled. MaKenzie Richardson, Madigan Wallin and Mya Halverson each had a hit in the victory.
Brennan Trotter doubled twice for Dakota Valley. Madelyn Munch, Logan Miller and Emma Barnett each doubled. Addie Dickson added a hit.
Cleveland picked up the win, striking out six. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out four in her two innings of work.
