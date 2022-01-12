The Northwestern Red Raider women’s basketball team started the game on a 23-0 run and never looked back in an 80-43 win over the Mount Marty Lancers Wednesday night in Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
No. 13 Northwestern (16-3, 8-3) just out to a 15-0 lead before Lancer head coach Todd Schlimgen called timeout four minutes in. The Raiders scored eight more points before the Lancers (2-17, 1-11) got on the board with a Kiara Berndt three-pointer.
“We have to find ways to start games better than that,” Schlimgen said. “When you put yourself in a hole like that, it’s really tough to come back.”
Northwestern continued to score in bunches once the Lancer got on the board. A Taylor VanderVelde jumper gave Northwestern a 28-5 lead after one.
The lead ballooned to 38 by halftime, in large part from 12 points form Deyvn Kemble and 11 points from VanderVelde. Eve Millar and Berndt led the Lancers with five first half points.
After the Lancers started out the third quarter outscoring Northwestern 9-6, the Red Raiders extended their lead out to 42 after three quarter.
“We have to fight through bad stretches,” Schlimgen said. “You find what you look for, and I know we’re in a tough situation with what our record is, but when you find reasons to think negatively, you find ways to make bad plays. We have to find a way to have the mindset of expecting good things to happen.”
The Lancers were able to get within 40 during the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get much going against a highly-ranked Northwestern program that nearly doubled the Lancers up Wednesday night.
VanderVelde and Kemble tallied 14 points each for Northwestern. Jada Cunningham and Molly Schany added 10 points each.
Millar finished with 10 points for the Lancers. Berndt added seven points. Alana Bergland and Carlie Wetzel contributed six points each off the bench.
“We just have to keep looking at how we can, one get more shots up, which means taking care of the basketball more, have less turnovers,” Schlimgen said. “Then two, how can we shoot a better percentage with those more shots. Coach Marissa (Caballero) and I will look at some stats and look at some different things and see where we can get better.”
The Lancers are back in action Sunday at Dakota Wesleyan.
NORTHWESTERN (16-3, 8-3)
Jada Cunningham 4-6 0-0 10, Maddie Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Taylor VanderVelde 6-8 2-5 14, Devyn Kemble 5-9 2-2 14, Molly Schany 4-7 2-6 10, Hali Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Emilee Danner 1-4 2-4 4, Zoe Heemstra 4-6 0-0 9, Grace Van Namen 1-2 0-0 2, Maren Nerem 2-5 0-0 4, Lexie Van Kekerix 0-4 0-0 0, Hannah Nerem 3-7 0-0 6. TOTALS: 33-68 8-17 80.
MOUNT MARTY (2-17, 1-11)
Callie Otkin 1-4 0-0 3, Eve Millar 4-9 1-2 10, Kayla Jacobson 1-5 0-0 2, Camryn Krogman 0-3 0-0 0, Macy Kempf 2-6 0-0 4, Alana Bergland 2-3 2-2 6, Carlie Wetzel 2-4 0-0 6, Alexsis kemp 0-3 0-0 0, Tayte Kohn 0-2 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-2 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-4 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 3-6 0-0 7, Jessica Niles 1-1 0-0 2, Kianna Payer 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 17-54 3-4 43.
NORTHWESTERN 28 25 20 7 –80
MOUNT MARTY 5 10 16 12 --43
Three-Pointer: NWC 6-16 (Cunningham 2-3, Kemble 2-3, Heemstra 1-2, Jones 1-2, Danner 0-1, Nerem 0-1, Van Kekerix 0-1, Anderson 0-3), MMU 6-26 (Wetzel 2-3, Muth 1-1, Millar 1-2, Otkin 1-4, Bergland 0-1, Hartl 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Payer 0-1, Kemp 0-2, Kohn 0-2, Krogman 0-2, Jacobson 0-3). Rebounds: NWC 40 (Jones 8), MMU 24 (Kempf 7). Assists: NWC 18 (Cunningham 4), MMU 5 (Berndt 2). Steals: NWC 11 (VanderVelde 4), MMU 5 (Bergland 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 7 (Twedt 3), NWC 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 12, NWC 7. Turnovers: MMU 20, NWC 7. Attendance 289.
