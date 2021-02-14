VERMILLION — The Coyote volleyball team picked up their third consecutive sweep in Summit League play Sunday afternoon, taking down Omaha 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD (4-3 overall, 3-0 in conference) took advantage of 36 attacking and serving errors by Omaha. The Coyotes committed 19 such errors on the afternoon.
“Even when they were making errors I still felt like there were times that we were doing that right back,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. “I know the numbers don’t fully show it but I do think that if we can clean up our side of the net as well, even if their (Omaha) a little bit lower on their errors, I think we’ll still be able to get the results that we want (tomorrow).”
The serve was the difference in the opening set for the Coyotes, who recorded four aces and no errors to Omaha’s five errors and no aces. The Coyotes finished the day with seven aces and 10 errors to Omaha’s one ace and 11 errors.
“I’m happy with the way that we were able to come out,” Williamson said. “Our serve was good today. I still think that I’d like to limit our misses a little bit, but seven aces, and four of them came in set one was definitely a testament to the work that they’ve put in.”
Omaha also committed 25 attacking errors to 32 kills. As a team Omaha hit .064 on 110 attacks. The Mavericks also had 11 of their attacks blocked at the net by USD. Madison Harms picked up two solo block and eight block assists on the evening.
The Coyote attack faired better, hitting .247 on 89 attacks. USD registered 31 kills to nine errors. USD’s attack was led by Elizabeth Juhnke’s 11 kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld’s seven. Madison Jurgens picked up 23 assists.
“I think we were fairly balanced throughout the match,” Jurgens said. “The first set we struggled offensively, but they were making a lot of errors. I think that kept us in the game. We knew we had to change that around and in the second and third we were a lot more balanced and moving the ball around.”
The Coyotes opened the second set up by building a 14-7 advantage, but Williamson said the Coyotes lost confidence in the latter parts of the set, allowing Omaha to tie the set at 22. Two of USD’s final three points came off of serving errors by Omaha, giving USD the second set win.
The Coyotes took control quickly in the third set, just like sets one and two, and didn’t squander their lead. USD built up a 20-10 lead and won the set by 10.
USD remains the lone unbeaten team in conference play at 3-0. Omaha falls to 2-3 on the season in conference after splitting their opening two weekends against Denver and Kansas City. The Coyotes and Mavericks hit the court again tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
“It’s a mental game, I know physically we can do the game things we did tonight, (tomorrow),” Wiedenfeld said. “And we can honestly do them at a higher level, so mentally coming in and staying prepared for tomorrow is the biggest thing for us.”
