SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thanks to a dominating second quarter, Briar Cliff surged to a 78-53 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon in Sioux City, Iowa.
The hometown Chargers out-scored Mount Marty 26-7 in the second quarter to lead 44-19 at halftime.
Konnor Sudmann scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Briar Cliff (10-4, 8-3), while Payton Slaughter added 15 points and seven rebounds. The Chargers made 50 percent of their shots and held the Lancers to 30 percent, and out-scored MMU 42-10 in the paint.
In the loss for Mount Marty, Karlee McKinney scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 15, while Kiara Berndt came off the bench to score 14 points. Alexis Arens added nine points, and Sarah Castaneda chipped in with five points and six rebounds.
With a free throw in the third quarter, Mount Marty’s Megan Hirsch scored for the first time since the 2017-18 season. She transferred from MMU to South Dakota State, but returned to Yankton.
Mount Marty will host Northwestern next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (3-10, 1-9 GPAC)
Alexsis Kemp 0-1 0-0 0; Carlie Wetzel 0-2 0-0 0; Karlee McKinney 4-12 4-4 15; Callie Otkin 1-4 0-0 3; Eve Millar 0-2 0-0 0; Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 0-7 0-0 0; Kayla Jacobson 0-6 2-2 2; Kiara Berndt 4-8 2-3 14; Bailey Kortan 2-3 0-0 4; Alexis Arens 4-7 0-0 9; Peyton Stolle 0-2 0-0 0; Megan Hirsch 0-0 1-2 1; Sarah Castaneda 2-3 1-1 5. TOTALS 17-57 10-12 53.
BRIAR CLIFF (10-4, 8-3 GPAC)
Kennedy Benne 4-5 0-0 8; Anna Sorenson 0-0 1-2 1; Konnor Sudmann 9-14 0-0 22; Payton Slaughter 6-14 1-3 15; Kaegan Held 1-4 0-0 2; Madelyn Deitchler 3-7 2-6 8; Paityn Hagberg 0-2 0-0 0; Mya Hendry 2-3 0-0 4; Michaela Lange 2-4 0-0 6; Josie Condon 2-6 1-1 5; Taylor Lamprecht 1-2 2-2 4; Lauren Hauser 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS 31-62 7-14 78.
MOUNT MARTY 12 7 16 18 — 53
BRIAR CLIFF 18 26 15 14 — 78
Three-Pointers — BC 9-26 (Sudmann 4-6, Lange 2-4, Slaughter 2-6, Hauser 1-1, Deitchler 0-1, Lamprecht 0-1, Held 0-2, Condon 0-3), MMU 9-33 (Berndt 4-7, McKinney 3-7, Arens 1-1, Otkin 1-4, Kortan 0-1, Castaneda 0-1, Wetzel 0-2, Stolle 0-2, Twedt 0-3, Jacobson 0-5). Total Rebounds — BC 40 (Sudmann 7, Slaughter 7), MMU 34 (Twedt 6, Castaneda 6). Assists — BC 16 (Benne 5, Deitchler 5), MMU 10 (Jacobson 3, Kortan 3). Turnovers — MMU 18, BC 14. Personal Fouls — BC 15, MMU 13. Fouled Out — None.
