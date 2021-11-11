VERMILLION — South Dakota assistant athletic director for marketing & fan engagement Jarren Duffy is pleased to announce the promotion of Derrick Sheppard to Director of Ticket Sales & Operations.
Sheppard will oversee the South Dakota ticking office, where he will manage ticket sales and renewals and lead in game day ticket office operations. He was named the assistant director of ticket operations in July of 2019.
“I am excited to stay in Vermillion with an expanded role here at the University of South Dakota,” said Sheppard. “USD is a special place and as a former Coyote student-athlete, the opportunity to promote the student-athletes at the University will always be something that I cherish doing.”
The Fremont, Nebraska, native graduated from the University of Sioux Falls with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2018. He was a member of the Cougars track and field program. While throwing for USF, he won the 2017 NSIC Championship in the weight throw.
Sheppard has been with the Coyotes since 2018, spending one season as a graduate assistant and the previous two years as the assistant director. During his time as a graduate assistant he competed for the Coyote track & field team. At the 2019 Summit League Championships, he threw a personal-best of 186 feet, 8 inches, in the hammer throw.
Sheppard and his wife, Molly, reside in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.