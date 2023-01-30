WEST POINT, Neb. — Crofton built a 22-15 halftime lead and held on for a 56-50 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the play-in game of the Mid-State Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in West Point, Nebraska.
The victory earned the Warriors a quarterfinal berth against top-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wednesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Simon McFarland scored 23 points to lead Crofton. Braxton Foxhoven had 15 points and Sam Pinkelman added nine points in the victory.
CROFTON (4-13) 12 10 15 19 — 56
GUARDIAN ANGELS (4-11) 7 8 20 15 — 50
EP-PJ 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John built a 48-14 halftime lead on the way to a 70-31 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference boys’ basketball tournament on Monday in Elgin, Nebraska.
Karson Kalhoff scored 12 points and Jarek Erickson netted 11 points for EP-PJ. Paiton Hoefer added 10 points in the victory.
Kellen Moody led Niobrara-Verdigre with 20 points.
EP-PJ advances to face Stuart today (Tuesday) in Santee. Niobrara-Verdigre hosts West Holt on Feb. 7.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-17) 7 7 7 10 — 31
ELGIN P-PJ 23 25 15 7 — 70
Bon Homme 51, Corsica-Stickney 46
TYNDALL — Bon Homme built a 24-14 halftime lead and held on for a 51-46 victory over Corsica-Stickney in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Chapin Cooper finished with 18 points and three steals for Bon Homme. Riley Rothschadl added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Shad Bosma scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Corsica-Stickney. Tye Hoseman scored 10 points and Lucas Krogstad grabbed 10 rebounds for the Jaguars.
Bon Homme travels to Parker on Thursday. Corsica-Stickney travels to Scotland on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (4-8) 2 12 9 23 — 46
BON HOMME (3-8) 13 11 13 14 — 51
BURKE — Reed Benter scored 36 points to lead Burke past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 73-36 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Nick Nelson finished with 21 points and six rebounds for Burke. Sawyer Tietgen had three steals. Benter also had four assists in the victory.
Isaiah Milk led AC-DC with seven points. A.J. Johnson had seven rebounds.
Burke travels to Marty on Thursday. AC-DC travels to Wagner on Thursday.
AC-DC won the JV game 44-21.
ANDES CENT.-DC (0-11) 11 2 9 14 — 36
BURKE (3-8) 20 24 19 10 — 73
Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44
IRENE — Miles Pollman finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Irene-Wakonda past Wagner 56-44 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Dashel Spurrell posted 15 points and seven assists for Irene-Wakonda. Jake Kuhl added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
For Wagner, Chris Nelson scored 11 points to lead the way. Glen Cournoyer added eight points.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Howard today (Tuesday). Wagner hosts Hanson today.
WAGNER (5-6) 8 9 12 15 — 44
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-6) 4 23 19 10 — 56
Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56
GAYVILLE — Aiden Lieber and Braedon Nebelsick combined for 49 points to lead Mitchell Christian past Gayville-Volin 65-56 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Lieber scored 25 points and Nebelsick finished with 24 points for Mitchell Christian. Nahum Anderberg added 12 points in the victory.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with 23 points and four assists. Preston Karstens had 11 points and eight rebounds. Nate Selchert added 10 points.
Mitchell Christian travels to Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Thursday. Gayville-Volin travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour today (Tuesday).
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (5-8) 7 21 12 25 — 65
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-8) 16 14 14 12 — 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.