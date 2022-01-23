SIOUX FALLS — Yankton swept Brandon Valley in boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling action on Friday at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls.
Yankton rolled to a 47-3 victory in the girls’ match.
Zara Bitsos posted a 199 high game and 509 series, and Teighlor Karstens rolled a 202 high game and 506 series as the Gazelles improved to 7-3 on the season. Rylie Hoerner had a 197 high game and 487 series in the victory.
For Brandon Valley, Kennedy Reindl had a 151 high game and 426 series.
In the boys’ match, Yankton cruised to a 48-2 victory to improve to 9-1.
For Yankton, Parker Pooler rolled a 237 high game and 662 series. Wyatt Reindl rolled a 224 high game and 644 series, and Carper Tepley had a 224 high game and 642 series.
For Brandon Valley, Alex Kane rolled a 207 high game and 548 series. Davian Gunderson had a 211 high game and 519 series.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday, Jan. 28. The matchup begins at 4 p.m. at Empire Bowl.
The Yankton boys’ JV team moved to 10-0 with a 49-1 victory over the Lynx.
For Yankton, Sean Turner had a 213 high game and 606 series, and Oliver Reindl had a 225 high game and 585 series. Nate Myer had a 235 high game and 542 series.
Hudson Caldwell led Brandon Valley with a 170 high game and 458 series.
