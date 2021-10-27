VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team has no seniors and added four players for the 2021-22 season to try and fill to gaps left by Stanley Umude’s departure and A.J. Plitzuweit’s injury.
“We only had one senior last year, and that was Stan (Umude), so we were a young team,” USD head coach Todd Lee said at USD’s media day Wednesday. “We don’t have a senior this year, so we’re a young team, but it has been more of a normal summer and fall, that’s been good.”
The Coyotes open their season in two weeks at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls where they will face Air Force on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). After having one non-conference match-up at home due to COVID-19, the Coyotes get to see more home games this fall and winter in non-conference play.
The top two scorers from the 2020-21 Summit League regular season runner-ups are gone, but the return of Hunter Goodrick and the development of the young team from a year ago gives Lee and his staff a reason to believe they can compete.
Lee said there are three things the Coyotes will have to be the best in if they are going to win games this season.
“We led the league last year in field goal [percentage defense. We’re going to have to do that and be better this year,” Lee said. “We’re going to have to be the best rebounding team in the league, the best defensive team in the league; we got to be the toughest team.”
With another offseason of preparation and training, role players from last year like Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Tasos Kamateros and Xavier Fuller will have to step into larger leadership roles this season.
“I think the biggest thing is leadership,” Fuller said. “The biggest thing for us is we have guys that are coming back. What changes in the roles are just the guys that are coming back and the older guys would be leaders to the younger guys and kind of lead them to do the right plays and make the right platys and right decisions.”
Perrott-Hunt and Fuller will lead a young talented group of guards this season. They will be joined by returners Mason Archambault, Boogie Anderson, Kanon Koster and Damani Hayes in the backcourt.
One of Lee’s signees Erik Oliver is expected to make a major impact off the bench at the start of the season. Oliver, like Fuller, was a Junior College All-American in his final year of play before coming to USD.
“Every player has been doing a great job working in the gym and the weight room,” Kamateros said. “We have a couple guys that came this year like Erik Oliver, he is really good. I feel like he is going to help this team a lot.”
In the frontcourt, the Coyotes experience issues with being undersized against taller teams a season ago, but the return of Goodrick, who stayed in Australia last year due to COVID-19 and didn’t play, and a healthy Nikola Zizic will add depth behind Kamateros.
“Having Hunter back is really good because we missed him last year, we didn’t have somebody like him to get in a game and fight for every possession,” Kamateros said. “He’s a key factor to the team this year too. Having him back, I have another big man that can go to the o-boards (offensive rebounds), be physical and compete as hard as he can.”
The Coyotes were voted fourth in the Summit League Preseason Poll, behind South Dakota State, North Dakota State and defending tournament champion Oral Roberts. Fuller and Kamateros were selected to the second team all-Summit for the preseason.
For Lee and his staff, they are confident in who they have to fill in some of the holes left by the two first-team all-Summit selections a year ago, but the biggest question remains if the Coyotes are going to be consistent enough offensively to compete in the conference.
“I think it’s just a matter of can we score the basketball efficiently enough?” Lee said. “We’ll be good defensively, we’ll guard, we’ll defend that way. We will rebound, but we’ve got to be able to score the ball.”
