SALEM — Canton held off Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon and the rest of a 14-team field to claim top honors in the McCook Central-Montrose Girls’ wrestling Invitational, Friday in Salem.
Canton finished with 78 points, ahead of BHSA (50.5), Chamberlain (47) and Mitchell (41).
BHSA was led by titles from Briney Rueb (120) and Peyton Hellman (126). Hadlee Kracht placed third at 113 pounds for the squad.
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes placed sixth with 27.5 points. Akane Metcalfe won the 106-pound title and Elena Brennan finished second at 154 pounds.
Marion-Freeman placed eighth with 15 points. Emma McConniel (106) and Carol Massey (132) each placed fourth for the Rebels.
SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish ran away with team honors at the inaugural Floyd Farrand girls’ wrestling Invitational, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Spearfish finished with 177 points, well ahead of Lakota Tech (118) and Brookings (112). Harrisburg (79) and Brandon Valley (64) rounded out the top five.
Dakota Valley finished 12th with 28 points. Ariyana Bhatka (106) and Gracie Delgado (154) each finished fifth for the Panthers, with Mia Gonzalez (120) placing eighth.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 18 points, with Reese Olson placing fourth at 132 pounds.
