The Yankton football team is in the Class 11AA State Semifinals for the third time in head coach Brady Muth’s four years as the Bucks head coach, but they have an unfamiliar foe this time around.
“For us this year, it’s not successful to look back in the past and say, this is what we did wrong, and think about the past,” Muth said. “We’re living in the now and right now we have a really good football team in Tea that we have to figure out how to beat.”
The Tea Area Titans are the lone unbeaten in Class 11AA, and host the Bucks Friday night at 7 p.m. with a trip to the DakotaDome and a state championship game appearance on the line.
The Titans won two of the last three state titles in Class 11A before moving up to Class 11AA this season. Since moving up, the Titans are unbeaten and defeated Sturgis Brown 57-10 last week in the quarterfinals.
The Bucks have won two in a row for the second time this season, but have yet to exceed that streak. After back-to-back wins over Mitchell and Sturgis Brown earlier this season, the Bucks fell to Brookings 35-20 in the second to last game of the regular season.
“I think we’ve got guys that know what they’re doing, they’re more acclimated to their position or the speed of the game,” Muth said. “Now they’re able to focus on the nuances of the game and their position and they’re having a little bit more success.”
“We’ve got to build on that going into this week, and then hopefully we get a chance to build on it more going into the championship game.”
The loss to Brookings was a turning point for the Bucks in terms of physicality according to Muth. The lines were pushed around by the Bobcats, and they have found new life since.
“I really think that they’ve turned the corner since that Brookings game,” Muth said. “You’ve seen a team that is much more physical in the way it approaches the game of football.”
Tea presents a front similar to Brookings’ line, being physical and using a fleet of running backs. Tea has three strong backs and can utilize them in a variety of ways.
“They cause a lot of problems because they are so multiple,” Muth said. “They’ve got a lot of tools, the right tools, and the right positions on the field. Defensively, they are massive. They’re down guys are really big, and then their edge guys are quick and athletic.”
Muth and the Bucks are aware of the challenge that awaits them, but don’t plan on changing too much for themselves. Muth said there are a few concepts ready offensively if needed.
“There’s a couple of things that we’ve been bringing along,” Muth said. “We haven’t really felt the need whether it’s because of the situation or a matchup… but we’ve got some things in our bag that if we need to, we’ll use them.”
Going up against an undefeated team on the road in the state tournament could be too big of a moment for some teams, but Muth believes that Yankton gives their athletes multiple opportunities to be in pressure situations by competing in three sports throughout the year.
“When you have athletes that have been tempered by competition constantly, they don’t get too caught up in, oh this was the semifinal game,” Muth said. “We start the season telling them that game one is a Super Bowl. We’re trying to get them to understand that no game, no situation should be too big.
“Just go out and play.”
Yankton (6-4) at Tea Area (10-0)
7 p.m., Tea Area High School
SERIES (since 1981): This is the first meeting between the programs.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton doubled up Mitchell 42-21. Tea Area cruised past Sturgis 57-10.
NEXT UP: The winner of this game will face either second-seeded Pierre or seventh-seeded Aberdeen Central in the 11AA championship game, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the DakotaDome.
