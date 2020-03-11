The Randolph Cardinals started the season 0-4, a start that included three opponents playing in the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
After a 17-3 finish, the Cardinals will join them in Lincoln.
Randolph takes a 17-7 record into the Class D2 field of the state tournament, beginning today. It is the Cardinals’ first trip to state since 2017.
After opening with losses to state qualifiers Osmond, Ponca and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — as well as Wakefield — the Cardinals righted the ship by not making drastic changes.
“We just stayed with the process,” said Randolph head coach Mark Anderson. “We had a lot of winnable games. We just did things better: started scoring more, rebounded better.”
The Cardinals were built on experienced seniors, led by guard Carter Schnoor (16.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 112 assists, 64 steals) and forward Keaton Backhaus (14.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 79 assists, 50 steals, 91 blocked shots). Junior Justin Haselhorst (8.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 69 assists, 55 steals) has also posted good numbers.
“Carter and Keaton have a lot of experience,” Anderson said. “Carter has demonstrated some good leadership during games. We run some 1-4, flex once in a while. We do have three good shooters.”
Randolph also got a present right after Christmas: the arrival of senior Jamison Svehla (14.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 60 assists, 34 steals).
The Cardinals are the eighth seed, opening play against a Humphrey St. Francis squad that enters the tournament undefeated (25-0) after suffering a first-round setback last season.
Leading the Fliers are senior guard Trevor Pfeifer (16.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 54 assists, 89 steals) and sophomore guard Tanner Pfeifer (15 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 49 assists, 74 steals). Junior guard Justin Leifeld (11.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 51 assists, 35 steals) gives St. Francis a third double figure scorer.
“We need to handle their 1-3-1 trap,” Anderson said. “You just can’t pass on the perimeter. Everyone has to be in attack mode. They like to run, so we have to get back on defense.”
Randolph and St. Francis play the first game of the day at 9 a.m. today. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other game at Lincoln Southeast High School, featuring fourth-seeded Mullen (21-5) against O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-5). Tonight at Lincoln East, second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) faces Johnson-Brock (18-8), followed by third-seeded Loomis (23-2) against Parkview Christian (19-7).
