BROOKINGS — Peyton Tritz hit three three-pointers on the way to a game-high 19 points, leading Dakota Valley to a 47-42 victory over Sioux Falls Christian in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at Frost Arena in Brookings.
Dakota Valley (20-5) will face Red Cloud (21-3) in the fifth place game, today (Saturday) at 1:45 p.m. The Chargers (21-4) will play Lakota Tech (20-3) for seventh, a noon start.
Also for Dakota Valley, Rylee Rosenquist finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Ellie Lems led SFC with 15 points. Maya Nelson scored nine points. Moriah Harrison added seven rebounds.
The game was a rematch of a Dakota XII Conference matchup from Jan. 27, a contest won by the Chargers 60-54.
Dakota Valley led 15-9 after one quarter, then matched the Chargers in the second (12) and third (8) quarters.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (21-4)
Moriah Harrison 2-4 1-2 5, Ellie Lems 5-11 3-4 15, Peyton Poppema 1-8 0-0 2, Jaxsyn Swift 0-6 0-0 0, Kylah vanDonkersgoed 3-13 1-1 7, Brenna Beyke 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Nelson 3-10 0-0 9, Rachel VanNieuwenhuyzen 2-4 0-3 4. TOTALS: 16-57 5-10 42.
DAKOTA VALLEY (20-5)
Grace Bass 0-7 4-4 4, Brooke Carlson 2-4 0-0 4, Rylee Rosenquist 6-13 4-9 16, Peyton Tritz 6-11 4-4 19, Jorja Van Den Hul 1-8 0-0 2, Addison Kleis 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Reifenrath 1-1 0-0 2, Sophie Tuttle 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-45 12-17 47.
S.F. CHRISTIAN 9 12 8 13 — 42
DAKOTA VALLEY 15 12 8 12 — 47
Three-Pointers: SFC 5-30 (Nelson 3-8, Lems 2-4, Poppema 0-7, Swift 0-6, vanDonkersgoed 0-5), DV 3-14 (Tritz 3-5, Bass 0-3, Carlson 0-1, Rosenquist 0-2, Van Den Hul 0-3). Rebounds: DV 43 (Rosenquist 14), SFC 32 (Harrison 7). Assists: DV 10 (Rosenquist 6), SFC 9 (vanDonkersgoed 3). Turnovers: DV 13, SFC 10. Blocked Shots: DV 3 (Van Den Hul 2), SFC 3. Personal Fouls: SFC 16, DV 10. Fouled Out: None.
