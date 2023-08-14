BRANDON — Yankton is ranked eighth after the opening round of the two-day Warrior/Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Brandon Country Club.
Harrisburg holds the team lead at 296, three strokes better than Pierre (299). O’Gorman (307), Watertown (315) and Brandon Valley (317) filled out the top five.
O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney shot a 3-under 68 to lead the way after the first round. Brandon Valley’s Carter Peterson and Pierre’s Luke Olson each shot even-par 71. Mitchell’s Asher Dannenbring and Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott each shot 72.
Yankton shot 355 as a team, led by Parker Riley and Easton Vellek, each at 81. Kai Cody shot an 86. Eli Larson and Miles Krajewski each shot 87. Henry Homstad carded an 88 for the Bucks.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 296; 2, Pierre 299; 3, O'Gorman 307; 4, Watertown 315; 5, Brandon Valley 317; 6, Mitchell 321; 7, S.F. Lincoln 329; 8, Yankton 335; 9, Spearfish 343; 10, Brookings 347; T11, R.C. Central 348; T11, S.F. Jefferson 348; 13, Aberdeen Central 358; T14, Brandon Valley 2 361; T14, R.C. Stevens 361; 16, S.F. Washington 369; 17, S.F. Roosevelt 375; 18, Brandon Valley 3 416
TOP 15: 1, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 68; T2, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 71; T2, Luke Olson, Pierre 71; T4, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 72; T4, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 72; T6, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 74; T6, Parker Schultz, Harrisburg 74; T6, Nick Bothun, Pierre 74; 9, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 75; T10, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 76; T10, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 76; T10, Jayden Antonen, O'Gorman 76; T13, Jake Olson, Watertown 77; T13, Parker Reede, Spearfish 77; T15, Brody Herrmann, S.F. Lincoln 78; T15, Ben Gibson, R.C. Central 78; T15, Lincoln Houska, Pierre 78; T15, Jackson Burns, Brandon Valley 78
YHS: T24, Parker Riley, Easton Vellek 81; T48, Kai Cody 86; T51, Eli Larson, Miles Krajewski 87; T56, Henry Homstad 88
HARTFORD — Tea Area claimed a 20-stroke victory in the West Central Early Bird boys’ golf meet, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford.
The Titans put four golfers in the top 14 to finish at 323. Dakota Valley (343) was second, followed by Vermillion (346), Sioux Falls Christian (347) and West Central (348).
Beresford was seventh at 372. Elk Point-Jefferson (379) was 10th and Parkston (382) was 11th in the 15-team field.
Tea Area’s Derek Anderson shot a 1-under 71 to earn medalist honors, two strokes better than SFC’s Eli Anema. Canton’s Carson Steffensen was third, carding a 79.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Tea Area 323; 2, Dakota Valley 343; 3, Vermillion 346; 4, Sioux Falls Christian 347; 5, West Central 348; 6, Madison 366; 7, Beresford 372; 8, Dell Rapids 376; 9, Winner 378; 10, Elk Point Jefferson 379; 11, Parkston 382; 12, West Central JV 388; 13, Lennox 403; 14, Tri-Valley 404; 15, Canton 409
TOP 15: 1, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 71; 2, Eli Anema, Sioux Falls Christian 73; 3, Carson Steffensen, Canton 79; T4, Keeeton Newborg, Tea Area 80; T4, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 80; T4, Carter Langle, Elk Point - Jefferson 80; T7, Kamden Zomer, West Central 82; T7, Dustin Maas, Beresford 82; 9, Anthony Lanham, West Central 83; T10, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 84; T10, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 84; T12, Harper Schnabel, Tea Area 86; T12, Jack Johnson, Vermillion 86; T12, CJ Slack, Tea Area 86; T15, Ryder Hallingan, Winner 87; T15, Braylen Oftedal, Madison 87; T15, Tyler Cornelson, Dakota Valley 87
