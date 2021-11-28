VERMILLION -- It was not a surprise to the University of South Dakota volleyball team when their name showed up on the ESPNU broadcast of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selection Show, but the feeling was sweet nonetheless.
“It’s definitely exciting,” junior outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke said. “I think it’s exciting for me too, that we get to play Minnesota just because that’s home for me. So it’ll be fun to be able to go up there and it’s always fun to see your name up there. I know we’re really excited.”
The Coyotes face Minnesota, the 12 seed in the tournament, on Minnesota’s home court Friday night. The Coyotes cheered as their name was announced, and the players had on their championship medals and rings from their time at USD.
“It’s a time when we feel that we can show off our rings a little bit more and wear medals because it’s something that we’re all really proud of,” Juhnke said. “And they’re fun to wear, the bling is fun.”
Juhnke, the Summit League Tournament MVP, and the Coyotes won the Summit League title over Omaha Saturday afternoon in three sets, giving USD a third conference championship ring in four years.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Juhnke said. “We know we can play like that and we can go into this match continuing on with that. I think building our confidence and like (head coach) Leanne said, it’s the best time to be peeking and we felt like we played our best match yesterday.”
USD head coach Leanne Williamson remembers the jitters of seeing South Dakota in the bracket for the first time in 2018, but this year’s team has experienced that environment before and is ready for another chance.
“Last year was such a unique one, but it’s still a big moment, whether or not there were 200 fans compared to a couple thousand, that doesn’t take away the moments of it being an NCAA Tournament,” Williamson said. “Last year, I don’t feel like we necessarily handled the moment extremely well. We talked about this as a program and I think this program has learned from all those situations.”
The Coyotes haven’t won a NCAA Tournament in their first two trips, falling to Creighton in 2018 and Missouri this spring in the COVID-19 postponed 2020 tournament.
“I think going in having a little bit of experience under our belts and knowing more of what to expect than we did last year going in,” Juhnke said. “Not a ton of people had experience playing in a national tournament, so I think that’s going to give us more confidence going in and I think we’re ready.”
The Coyotes played the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals earlier this season and feel as though they are prepared for a program Williamson has familiarity with. Williamson was an assistant under Gopher associate head coach Matt Houk before becoming the head coach for the Coyotes.
“We have some familiarity with them, which is a positive,” Williamson said. “That coaching staff, I have a lot of respect for and they’ve built a really good program there. I think it’s exactly what we want, we want to challenge ourselves. We want to put ourselves in a position to be here.”
The Coyotes and Gophers are set to square off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament In Minneapolis, Minnesota Friday night at 7 p.m.
