HARRISBURG — Harrisburg earned a 46-19 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
“Defensively I thought we did a lot of good things. We showed some consistency in the defensive effort,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “Offensively we just want to be able to get into a rhythm.”
Camryn Koletzky finished with 10 points to lead Yankton. Macy Drotzmann added four points for the Gazelles.
“Camryn did a good job of looking for opportunities,” Krier said. “We have to find ways to get Macy the ball in the paint.”
Yankton, 0-3, returns home to face perennial power Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.
“They are a high quality opponent,” Krier said. “If we want to get to where we want, we have to find ways to compete with teams like Washington.”
Harrisburg won the JV game 59-16. For Yankton, Kylily Medina had five points and eight rebounds.
Harrisburg won the ‘C’ game 55-13. For Yankton, Jordyn Cunningham had three points and five rebounds.
