When Yankton’s Jacob Kirchner was looking for a place to continue his academic and athletic career, he found what he was looking for in Buena Vista.
Kirchner will attend the Storm Lake, Iowa, university, and play men’s soccer for the institution. The former Buck officially announced his intentions with a signing event on Monday.
“I like the closeness. The coach was nice,” Kirchner said of Buena Vista. “Being on the campus, I had a great feeling that it was a home away from home.”
Kirchner earned second-team All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors in helping the Bucks to the 2021 Class AA boys’ soccer title. A defender, he also scored two goals on the season.
He is the third Buck to commit to playing college soccer, joining Zach Hebda and Ethan Yasat, who both signed to Mount Marty.
“It’s good when these boys can have their talent and hard work contribute to making their lives better by providing opportunities,” said Yankton head boys’ soccer coach Dave Dannenbring. “It will help him pay for college, provide a physical outlet, a group to connect with and the opportunity to make lifelong friends with similar interests.”
Kirchner credited Dannenbring, as well as YHS assistant Riley Smith and Yankton club coach Dane Hansen for helping him prepare for the opportunity to compete at the next level.
“Because of them I am able to fulfill my dream of playing collegiate soccer,” he said. “I am also thankful for the great high school team that I was able to be a part of. We had a special group of guys.”
Dannenbring credited Kirchner for doing the work.
“Jacob is very coachable. He works really hard in practice and in the off-season,” Dannenbring said. “He also works hard at being a good teammate.”
Kirchner plans to major in kinesiology, something that also played into his decision.
“There are great opportunities there,” he said. “I’m excited to take part.”
Kirchner will head to Buena Vista this fall, but he is happy to have the decision out of the way.
“It feels nice to get it off my chest, and to feel like I did pick the right place for me,” he said. “I’m excited to go.”
