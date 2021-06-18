SIOUX FALLS — Renner drove in 10 runs in the third inning to take a 15-2 victory over the Yankton Black Sox Friday morning in the Sioux Falls Tournament.
Jake Wheeler tallied three hits and three RBI to pace Renner. Jack Henry and Sullivan Schlimgen added two hits and two RBI each. Billy Laible, Zach Dunham, Aden Scott and Peyton Tschetter tallied one hit and one RBI apiece.
Austin Gobel gave the Black Sox three hits. Landon Potts drove in a run on one hit. Tyson Prouty, Frankie Intveld and Cayden Wavrunek added one hit each.
Charlie Hueners pitched four innings, striking out eight for Renner in the win. Payton Peterson took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 innings.
Lakers 21, Volga 5
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Lakers scored 10 runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 21-5 victory over Volga in the Brookings Tournament on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, five RBI and three runs scored to lead Yankton. Mac Grotenhuis had two hits. Owen Wishon and Kaden Hughes each doubled. Evan Serck had a hit and four runs scored. Easton Nelson and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
Nathan Larson and Tate Steffenson each had a hit for Volga.
Wishon pitched a scoreless first, striking out two, for the win. Nelson struck out three in his two innings of work.
Broden Teske took the loss.
Norfolk 21-13, Greysox 1-0
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk swept past the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Friday, taking the first game 21-0 and the second game 13-0.
Yankton did not have a hit in either game. Ethan Carlson scored in the opener for the Greysox.
The Greysox host Dakota Valley on Monday.
