After two weeks off, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team was welcomed back with a typical GPAC grinder.
One-possession game.
Good look at a possible game-winning shot.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, their three-point attempt with five seconds remaining didn’t fall through the net, and Doane escaped with a 67-66 victory Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
That’s how close Mount Marty (3-6 overall and 1-5 in the GPAC) came to its second conference win after having not played since Dec. 2.
“We did a lot of really good things, but when you lose by one point, it’s only one shot here or there,” head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
After Doane missed two shots underneath the basket, the second with 15.7 seconds left, Mount Marty called a timeout.
The ball went to Karlee McKinney who tried to drive to the basket, but was cut off by two defenders. She passed the ball out to Callie Otkin at the top of the key, and her wide open three-point shot hit off the side of the rim.
The ball went out of bounds with 0.6 seconds and Doane passed it in to end the game.
“We wanted to get the ball in our best player’s hands and attack the lane, but they did a nice job collapsing on Karlee and she kicked it out,” Schlimgen said.
“That’s a shot we’ll definitely take every time. We have faith in Callie; she’s a great shooter.”
McKinney, who finished with a game-high 20 points, brought the Lancers to within 63-62 on a basket with 4:45 remaining. Doane responded with a driving layup and then tacked on two free throws with 3:42 left to go up 67-62.
McKinney answered with a pair of free throws and Bailey Kortan later scored on a basket underneath the hoop with 1:45 remaining to make it 67-66.
Kortan had 10 points and five assists for the Lancers, while Lexi Hochstein scored nine points, Otkin had six points, Aubrey Twedt posted seven points and six rebounds, and Peyton Stolle chipped in with six rebounds. Eve Millar led the team with eight rebounds.
Mount Marty shot 35 percent for the game and 30 percent on three-pointers.
“I just thought we were a little stagnant too many times,” Schlimgen said. “We didn’t move the ball around enough.
“When you have those catch and hold moments, it really slows down the offense.”
Doane (4-8, 2-7) got 18 points, five rebounds and four assists from Haylee Heits, and 17 points from Sydney Roth.
Mount Marty will stay in Yankton for a Saturday afternoon game against Dordt.
“We have to be tough, because they have some big, strong, athletic kids,” Schlimgen said. “We have to make sure we keep them off the glass as best we can.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
DOANE (4-8, 2-7 GPAC)
Madison Davis 3-9 1-1 7; Ashley Teten 5-13 1-2 12; Olivia Nall 3-8 0-0 8; Haylee Heits 6-9 6-6 18; Sydney Roth 5-12 4-4 17; Kate Jansky 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor Perry 0-1 0-0 0; Ragan Nickless 0-0 0-0 0; Kyla Miller 0-1 0-0 0; Azalee Johnson 1-5 3-6 5. TOTALS 23-58 15-19 67.
MOUNT MARTY (3-6, 1-5 GPAC)
Aubrey Twedt 3-5 1-2 7; Peyton Stolle 2-4 1-2 5; Karlee McKinney 6-15 5-6 20; Callie Otkin 2-8 0-0 6; Bailey Kortan 5-14 0-0 10; Alexsis Kemp 0-1 0-0 0; Carlie Wetzel 0-4 2-2 2; Eve Millar 1-5 1-2 4; Lexi Hochstein 3-6 0-0 9; Kayla Jacobson 1-3 0-0 3; Alexis Arens 0-1 0-0 0; Sarah Castaneda 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-66 10-14 66.
DOANE 15 19 19 14 — 67
MOUNT MARTY 17 17 16 16 — 66
Three-Pointers — MMU 10-33 (Hochstein 3-5, McKinney 3-8, Otkin 2-8, Millar 1-2, Jacobson 1-3, Kemp 0-1, Arens 0-1, Wetzel 0-3), DOA 6-22 (Roth 3-7, Nall 2-6, Teten 1-4, Perry 0-1, Davis 0-4). Total Rebounds — DOA 40 (Davis 9), MMU 38 (Millar 8). Assists — MMU 14 (Kortan 5), DOA 11 (Heits 4). Turnovers — DOA 19, MMU 9. Personal Fouls — MMU 19, DOA 16. Fouled Out — Twedt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.