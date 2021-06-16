SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League announced conference schedules for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball season.
The conference season tips off Dec. 20 and wraps up Feb. 26. With St. Thomas joining the conference, the Summit League is back up to 10 programs, meaning travel partners and mirroring schedules return.
South Dakota and South Dakota State are travel partners, as are the North Dakota schools. St. Thomas is partnered with Western Illinois and Omaha is partnered with Denver. The conference’s two southern-most schools, Kansas City and Denver, are the final pairing.
The mirrored schedules mean there will not be any doubleheaders this season. When a team’s men’s program is on the road, the women’s program is facing the same opponent at home.
The Coyotes and Jackrabbits will play on Jan. 8 and Feb 5, with the Coyote women hosting SDSU in January and the men hosting the Jacks in February.
The Coyote men open the season at home against Oral Roberts Dec. 20 and women are at Oral Roberts that same night. The Coyotes will wrap their season up against the Golden Eagles Feb. 26, with the women at home and the men on the road.
The Coyote women host newcomer St. Thomas Jan. 22 with the men hosting on Feb. 17. Non-conference schedules have not been announced for the Coyote men and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.