CRETE, Neb. — A two out single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave Doane a 6-5 extra inning victory over Mount Marty, sending Doane to the Doane bracket championship of the GPAC Tournament in Crete, Nebraska Thursday afternoon.
Doane outfielder Aaron Mason grounded a single to right center to bring in a Doane runner off Lancer pitcher Chris Rofe, who up to that point had seven strike outs over four and two-thirds innings.
The Lancer offense was buoyed by a three-run Mason Townsend home run and a solo home run for Colin Muth. The first run of the game came off a Billy Hancock double in the opening frame.
The Lancers led 1-0 after the top half of the first inning thanks to the Hancock double, but a pair of home runs off Lancer starter Dylan Nicholson gave the lead right to Doane, who held a 3-1 advantage through four innings.
A pair of Doane errors put two runners on for Townsend, who sent a pitch deep to give the Lancers their second lead of the contest. Doane wasted no time responding, taking a 5-4 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
Muth’s home run tied the game in the eighth, and no runners crossing the plate in the ninth sent the game to extra innings.
Lancer centerfielder Zane Salley looked to have hit the home run to give the Lancers a 6-5 lead in the 10th, but Doane centerfielder NAME leaped up and caught the ball that would have cleared the fence for the second out of the 10th inning.
Rofe loaded the bases with two outs, and got Mason down to his last strike before Mason poked a ball through the right side of the infield to give Doane the win.
The Lancers face the winner of the Northwestern-Jamestown elimination game later this afternoon (Friday) in Crete.
