MITCHELL -- Entering the eighth inning, Lesterville and Larchwood were tied at one, but a rough inning in the field for Lesterville gave Larchwood a two run lead they would hold on to, beating Lesterville 3-2 Tuesday night in the second round of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
“One bad defensive inning and it kind of cost us,” Lesterville Manager Kevin Bloch said. “The rest of the game we played awesome. We’re not going to hang our heads over one inning, that was a great game and a great defensive game we played.”
Larchwood was able to drive two runners in on three errors in the eighth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie to give the Diamonds a 3-1 advantage.
Neither offense was able to muster up much of anything for baserunners through five innings. The two teams combined for three double plays defensively and two total hits through five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Jayden Snyder hit a line drive into left-center field where Jake Weier made a diving attempt to cut the ball off and missed the ball. Snyder was able to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run, giving Larchwood a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Lesterville put runners on first and second with no outs. Ethan Wishon hit a line drive that was caught by the left fielder and Tanner Van Driel was doubled off second base for out number two.
“That left fielder came out of nowhere when Van Driel got doubled off of second base,” Bloch said. “I thought there was no way it was going to be caught. I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it.”
The next batter, Cameron Schlitz hit a ball off the left field fence that brough in Tyler Edler from first to tie the game at one. The tie didn’t last long as Micah Linn reached on an error by Wishon, followed by a double for Cody Groskruetz to bring in Linn.
Snyder hit a ground ball to Andy Dollerschell who tried flipping the ball to Alex Wagner. The ball kicked off Wagner’s glove allowing Groskruetz to score and Larchwood led 3-1 after seven and a half innings.
Lesterville was unable to respond in the eighth despite a one out single by Jake Weier, a pick-up player from Freeman, and Michael Drotzmann reaching on a dropped third strike with two outs.
Wagner was able to get a ground ball double play to get out of a jam in the top of the ninth and give his bats a chance to win the game. Wishon laced a one out double, and scored on a Brandon Nickolite single to bring Lesterville within one. Andy Dollerschell popped out on the ensuing pitch and the game ended.
Groskruetz tallied two hits and one RBI for Larchwood in the win. Snyder added one hit and one RBI. Josh VanBeek and Brett Ripperda pitched in one hit each.
Schlitz tallied two hits and one RBI for the Broncs. Nickolite added one hit and one RBI. Van Driel, Edler, Wishon and Weier added one hit each.
Brian Wede pitched seven innings to earn the win for Larchwood. Joey Fitzgerald, a pick-up player from Garretson, picked up the save. Wagner pitched the complete game loss for Lesterville, giving up five hits and three runs (one earned).
“A five-hitter against Larchwood, Iowa, that’s something to be proud of,” Bloch said. “He threw a hell of a ballgame. He’d get in trouble with a couple of walks or something, but the defense would pull through for him. We’ve been backing each other up all year long and hopefully I can put this group back together again next year.”
While Lesterville’s season comes to a close, Larchwood advances to the quarterfinals to play the Dell Rapids Mudcats at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
