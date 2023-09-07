On set pieces, Yankton Gazelles freshman soccer player Josslyn Elwood knows she can get the job done for the team.
“I’ll look to see what’s open and what not,” Elwood said. “If I can get it to a teammate, I’ll do that.”
Elwood decided to go for goal in the second minute of Yankton’s contest Thursday and found the back of the net for the only goal in Yankton’s 1-0 victory over the Brookings Bobcats in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Most of the time if I’m that close (to goal), I’m going to take the shot,” Elwood said.
Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring loves the confidence Elwood displays when she gets opportunities on set pieces.
“If there’s a free kick or penalty kick, she looks over and she’s hungry,” Schuring said. “She wants (the opportunity). She’s got all the confidence in the world, which is great to see from a player so young.”
The game started about 80 minutes later than originally scheduled due to a lightning delay at halftime of the Bucks’ soccer game. Still, Schuring liked how motivated and ready to go the Gazelles were.
“This was the (best) game this year where we were the most supportive as a team and individuals on the bench and in the game,” he said.
After Yankton’s opening goal, Brookings pushed up the field, testing the Yankton defense. Gazelles sophomore goalkeeper Hannah Kruger was called on to make multiple saves throughout the contest.
“Hannah’s stepped up back there,” Schuring said. “Anything she can get to she’s going to give maximum effort.”
Brookings pushed the pace of play out of halftime, almost scoring a goal as the ball got past Hannah Kruger. Gazelles sophomore Sienne Tacke let off her position on the goal post and was able to block the chance from Brookings’ Addison Brodeur in the 43rd minute.
“I didn’t even see Sienne there,” Schuring said. “I saw it get past Hannah and I thought it was going in the net. Sienne happened to move off the post at the right time and keep it out. She did her job being a post player on that free kick. She was in the right spot at the right time.”
Schuring was impressed by the blocks the defense created to help Kruger out throughout the game.
“They’re putting their body in front and creating some sacrifices there,” Schuring said. “They were playing hard and fought for this win tonight.”
The Bobcats created dangerous chances late in the contest, but Schuring praised the resolve of his team in the closing minutes of the contest.
“It was stressful for me, but for the most part — you wouldn’t believe it on the sidelines — but the girls were relaxed,” he said. “Tonight, they were motivated and ready to get that win.”
The Yankton defense recorded its second straight shutout after a 0-0 draw with Brandon Valley Tuesday. Schuring praised the improvement the Gazelles defense has made in 2023.
“At the beginning of the year, we were starting to play much more team defense and (showed more) grit.”
One player who has led the Gazelles on the back line has been senior Aubrie Lloyd.
“She moved back from the midfield last year,” Schuring said. “This is her first year playing defense. To step up there as a senior is a big responsibility for her. She’s taking the load on with ease.”
Yankton improved to 3-4-1 with the victory. Brookings dropped to 2-6.
The Gazelles’ next contest is at Huron Tuesday. Schuring hopes the team can utilize the opportunity to work on its attacking.
“We need to continue to focus on getting the ball in the attacking half, being a little bit more dangerous and create opportunities there,” he said.
In the junior varsity game, Jaden Schaefer’s goal was the difference in Yankton’s 1-0 victory over the Bobcats.
