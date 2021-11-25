ABERDEEN — Presentation outscored Mount Marty 19-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 64-56 victory over the Lancers in women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Jordan Kulczyk posted 16 points and five steals to lead Presentation (3-6), which completed a season sweep of the Lancers. Emma Ogitchida netted 13 points. Brittiney Seymour added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in the victory.
For Mount Marty, 0-7, Camryn Krogman led the way with 12 points. Emma Jarovski had 11 points off the bench, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range. Eve Millar had eight points and Macy Kempf grabbed eight rebounds for the Lancers.
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 1, hosting Midland. Start time is 6 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (0-7)
Camryn Krogman 4-7 2-2 12, Eve Millar 2-10 4-4 8, Callie Otkin 2-5 1-2 7, Macy Kempf 3-6 1-2 7, Carlie Wetzel 2-7 0-0 4, Emma Jarovski 4-5 0-0 11, Tayte Kohn 1-4 0-0 3, Kayla Jacobson 0-2 2-2 2, Megan Hirsch 0-4 2-4 2, Aubrey Twedt 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-53 12-16 56.
PRESENTATION (3-6)
Jordan Kulczyk 7-11 2-4 16, Emma Ogitchida 5-16 3-4 13, Brittiney Seymour 5-8 0-0 10, Al Morones 3-7 0-0 6, Nek Newell 1-3 2-2 4, D’Asia Washington 4-5 1-2 9, Julisa Vega 2-2 1-1 5. TOTALS: 27-52 9-13 64.
MOUNT MARTY 9 15 20 12 — 56
PRESENTATION 18 12 15 19 — 64
Three-Pointers: MMU 8-22 (Jarovski 3-4, Krogman 2-3, Otkin 2-4, Kohn 1-3, Millar 0-3, Kempf 0-1, Wetzel 0-2, Jacobson 0-1), PC 1-4 (Morones 1-1, Ogitchida 0-3). Rebounds: MMU 26 (Kempf 8), PC 26 (Seymour 10). Blocked Shots: PC 5 (Seymour 4), MMU 3 (Twedt 3). Steals: PC 8 (Kulczyk 5), MMU 1. Assists: PC 9 (Ogitchida 2, Morones 2), MMU 3 (Twedt 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 16, PC 14. Fouled Out: None. Turnover: MMU 11, PC 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.