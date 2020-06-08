VERMILLION — University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring has appointed Jessica Messersmith, Ph.D., as the new Faculty Athletics Representative. Messersmith’s appointment is for three years, with no limit on the number of successive terms she may serve.
Messersmith, the chair of the Communication Studies and Disorders Department, teaches about the psychophysical study of acoustics and multiple facets of cochlear implants including cochlear implant signal processing and post-implant performance. Her research focuses on the practices in the cochlear implant clinic and improving outcomes of children with cochlear implants through these practices. She received the Jerger Future Leaders in Audiology award from the American Academy of Audiology in 2018.
Messersmith graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Ph.D. in Human Sciences in 2008 after finishing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2003. She conducted post-doctoral work in auditory perception at the Boys Town National Research Hospital in 2009.
The FAR is appointed by the president to represent the University and its faculty in the institution’s relationship with the NCAA and the athletic conferences. The FAR is a non-voting member of the university’s Athletics Board of Control. Together, the FAR and the Athletics Board of Control work to strike a balance for student-athletes among athletics, academics and social life, so athletes can enjoy the full range of collegiate experiences available to all students. The FAR participates in the hiring searches for head coaches of revenue sports. He or she also has a role in oversight of NCAA and conference compliance, and plays a role in encouraging communication among the faculty, the administration and the Department of Athletics.
Messersmith replaces Laura Vidler, who served as South Dakota’s FAR from 2017-20. Vidler has accepted a new position as the dean of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.