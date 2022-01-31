The Dakota Valley boys and Wagner girls remained in the top spot in Class A basketball, as the South Dakota Media basketball poll was announced on Monday.
Dakota Valley (13-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ poll.
Wagner (13-0) received 16 of 17 first place votes in the Class A girls’ poll, with West Central (14-1) claiming the other. Flandreau (11-2), St. Thomas More (11-3) and Lakota Tech (14-1) are in a three-way tie for third, with Dakota Valley (12-2) one point behind them. Parkston (11-2) also received votes in the poll.
In Class AA boys, Roosevelt (11-0) remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. Yankton, which travels to Pierre on Friday, received a vote.
The O’Gorman girls (11-1) were a unanimous selection in the Class AA girls’ poll.
In Class B boys, DeSmet (11-1) was a unanimous selection. Platte-Geddes (8-3) tied for fifth.
Aberdeen Roncalli (11-1) claimed 12 of 17 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll. Corsica-Stickney (12-2) had the other five votes. Viborg-Hurley (11-2) received votes in the poll.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys’ basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (17) 11-0 85 1
2. O’Gorman 11-2 68 2
3. Mitchell 10-2 51 3
4. Jefferson 6-6 14 5
5. Lincoln 5-6 12 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 11, Sioux Falls Washington 10, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1, Yankton 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 13-0 85 1
2. St. Thomas More 11-1 61 2
3. Winner 12-0 50 3
4. Sioux Valley 10-2 32 4
5. Flandreau 12-1 21 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 5, Lennox 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (17) 11-1 85 1
2. White River 7-2 60 2
3. Lower Brule 11-1 59 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 10-2 33 4
T-5. Potter County 10-1 8 RV
T-5. Platte-Geddes 8-3 8 5
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 2.
Girls’ basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (17) 11-1 85 1
2. Washington 11-1 66 2
3. Brandon Valley 12-1 50 3
4. RC Stevens 11-1 37 4
5. RC Central 10-2 17 5
Class A
1. Wagner (16) 13-0 84 1
2. West Central (1) 14-1 68 2
T-3. Flandreau 11-2 18 3
T-3. St. Thomas More 11-3 18 5
T-3. Lakota Tech 14-1 18 RV
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 17, Hamlin 12, Sioux Falls Christian 9, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 4, Florence-Henry 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (12) 11-1 80 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (5) 12-2 73 2
3. White River 9-2 37 4
4. De Smet 14-1 36 5
5. Aberdeen Christian 11-2 17 3
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11, Wall 1.
