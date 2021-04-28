INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano was as one of six individual golfers to be selected to participate in the Baton Rouge Regional of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals. The field was announced Wednesday on the Golf Channel.
Toscano, who earned an automatic bid after claiming the Summit League individual title, will be the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer in the Division I era to compete at the NCAA Regionals. The NCAA’s new policy, which was supposed to be implemented in 2020, provides all conference individual champions, if not on the winning team, a berth to the postseason event.
The Huelva, Spain native owns a 72.35 stroke average this season and posted an 8-over 224 (75-75-74) at the Summit League Championship. Toscano was named the Summit League Championship MVP and was also named to the All-Tournament Team and All-Summit League First Team. She has finished inside the top-10 in all seven events she has competed in this season. Toscano has captured five individual titles, finished runner-up and tied for seventh. Additionally, the senior’s 73.54 career stroke average also tops SDSU’s all-time list.
The Baton Rouge Regional will be played May 10-12 at the University Club in Baton Rouge, La. and will be hosted by LSU. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. with 18 holes of play each day.
The remaining three regionals will be played at The Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., hosted by Louisville; and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford.
Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.