The Yankton Lakers finished the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Harrisburg in youth baseball action on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, the Lakers built an early lead and held on for an 11-7 victory.
Abe O’Brien doubled and singled, and Beck Ryken had two hits and three RBI to lead Yankton. Gavin Johnson and Brennen Gilmore each had two hits. Tate Beste and Sam Gokie each doubled. Easton Feser and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Feser pitched five innings, striking out eight, for the win. Carter Boomsma struck out two in two innings of relief.
Yankton took control in the middle innings to claim a 10-4 victory in the second game.
Feser homered and doubled, driving in three, for Yankton. Ryken and Beste each had two hits. Gokie, Gilmore, O’Brien, Boston Frick and Christian Weier each had a hit in the victory.
Weier went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out three.
The Lakers, 25-10, head to Pierre for the state 14-under tournament, beginning July 28.
Scotland-Menno 3, Hamlin 2
BRYANT — Scotland-Menno outlasted Hamlin 3-2 in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under baseball tournament, Friday in Bryant.
Brayson Meng had two hits, and Trent Guthmiller had a double and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen also doubled. Izayah Ulmer and Jarret Andretta each had a hit in the victory.
Guthmiller pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Keppen struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Scotland-Menno, 13-2-1, advances to face Parkston Blue in the 4 p.m. semifinal today (Saturday). Hamlin plays Onida in a consolation game at 10 a.m.
Parkston Blue 15, Onida 0
BRYANT — The Parkston Blue squad scored in each inning, including nine runs in the third, to claim a 15-0 victory over Onida in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under baseball tournament, Friday in Bryant.
Kaden Holzbauer went 3-for-4 with a triple for Parkston. Drew Braley doubled and singled. Kash Neugebauer and Brycen Bruening each had two hits. John Weber, Kolter Kramer and Mark Deckert each had a hit in the victory.
Mason Jervik pitched two no-hit innings, striking out four, for the win. Reco Muilenburg and Carson Bueber each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
Parkston, 14-6, advances to face Scotland-Menno in the 4 p.m. semifinal today (Saturday). Onida plays Hamlin in a consolation game at 10 a.m.
BRYANT — Centerville advanced to the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under baseball tournament with a 12-8 victory over Clark on Friday night in Bryant.
Aiden Bobzin doubled and singled, and E Bobzin had two hits for Centerville. M Eide also doubled. C Tople and K Mansfield each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bobzin pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out 10, for the win.
Centerville plays Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal today (Saturday). Clark plays Garretson in consolation play earlier in the day.
