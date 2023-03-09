WATERTOWN —The Wagner Red Raiders did what got them to Watertown — started fast and finished strong — on the way to a 67-47 victory over Rapid City Christian in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.

Wagner (23-1) was led by Ashlyn Koupal’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Emma Yost scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Shalayne Nagel scored 14 points. Macy Koupal added 11 points and nine rebounds.

