WATERTOWN —The Wagner Red Raiders did what got them to Watertown — started fast and finished strong — on the way to a 67-47 victory over Rapid City Christian in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Wagner (23-1) was led by Ashlyn Koupal’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Emma Yost scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Shalayne Nagel scored 14 points. Macy Koupal added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Olivia Kieffer, a University of South Dakota recruit, scored 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting for Rapid City Christian (19-5). Hayden Thorton scored 11 points. Alexa Ham added 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
“(Kieffer) is a very good player,” Macy Koupal said. “Her and (Ham) were the two we needed to stop.”
Wagner led wire to wire after starting the game on a 12-0 run. Ashlyn Koupal scored seven — a three-pointer and two backdoor alley oops for layups — in the run.
“We’ve started fast all year,” Wagner coach Michael Koupal said. “Every game is like a title bout. You can’t let your opponent get some swings in.
“We really got after them.”
The Red Raiders built to a 15-point lead in the second quarter, 25-10, but a 6-3 edge by the Comets — all on points from Kieffer — closed the margin to 12 at the break.
A 10-2 Comet run, including eight points from Kieffer, got Rapid City Christian back within six, 39-33, with 1:38 left in the third.
Wagner responded with a long-range assault. The Red Raiders’ next seven field goals would be three-pointers: two each from Ashlyn Koupal, Macy Koupal and Nagel, and one from Eve Bruguier.
“We’ve got a good group. We’re all well-rounded,” Macy Koupal said. “We stuck to our game plan. We know what it takes to beat a good team like Rapid City Christian.
When the dust cleared Wagner’s lead was back to 15, 60-45. The margin was extended to 20 with free throws down the stretch.
Wagner now turns its attention to the 7:45 p.m. semifinal today (Friday) against No. 6 Sisseton, who won 58-47 against Sioux Falls Christian Thursday.
“We need to take care of the ball better,” Coach Koupal said. “We turned the ball over a lot on their end.”
