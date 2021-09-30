The Yankton Gazelles take the fifth seed into the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, beginning today (Friday) at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Yankton finished 13-13-1, close to what head coach Kim Velk expected in her first season.
“We had that expectation that we could hang with everyone,” she said. “We hoped for a little better record, but we’re still pleased.”
Part of what helped the Gazelles compete this season was their quintet of seniors.
“We have five seniors, and they’ve all been instrumental,” Velk said. “Whether it was keeping our energy up, offense or defense, they’ve all been very important to us.”
The Gazelles boasted four players hitting above .400 on the season, including Lainie Keller (17 RBI, 21 runs, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 3 SB) at .500. Addison Binde (.481, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 21 runs, 8 doubles) spent much of the season batting above the .500 mark. Elle Feser (.479, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 32 runs, 11 doubles) and Tori Vellek (.443, 24 RBI, 18 runs, 2 doubles) also provided a spark.
Annika Gordon (.361, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 28 runs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 4 SB) and Paige Hatch (.326, 9 RBI, 8 runs), Grace Behrns (.286, 20 RBI, 11 runs), Brooklyn Townsend (.236, 8 RBI, 9 runs), Regan Garry (.231, 7 RBI, 9 runs) and Hannah Sailer (.218, 5 RBI, 9 runs) also contributed to the offensive effort.
“I do not see a weak spot in our lineup,” Velk said. “I am confident that batters one through nine are able to produce.”
While the 2020 Gazelles relied on power, this year’s version had just 10 home runs as a team but batted .371.
“We’re starting to play a lot more ‘smart ball,’ not always going for the long shots,” Velk said. “We’re focused on forcing their fielders to work: hitting line drives, bunting, slapping.”
The Gazelles have relied on Behrns (7-5, 3.70 ERA, 74 K in 75 2/3 IP) and Garry (6-7, 7.39 ERA, 20 K in 66 1/3 IP) to handing the pitching duties on the season.
“Both Regan and Grace are instrumental,” Velk said. “They have different pitching styles.”
The Gazelles open the state tournament as they opened the regular season, against newcomer Sioux Falls Jefferson. The teams played on Aug. 16 — the first two games in Cavaliers history — with Yankton earning a home sweep.
“We saw them in their first games as a program, so we expect them to be harder competition this time around,” Velk said. “If we player our game and keep focused, we can come out on top.”
Potential second-round opponents include Mitchell — who Yankton have beaten three times this season — and Brookings. The Bobcats earned a win and a tie over Yankton on Sept. 14.
“It’s the same thing with Brookings,” Velk said. “If we play our game, and we’re not playing catchup, we have a chance to win.”
With the potential to play a number of games — the tournament is a 12-team double-elimination event over a two-day period — in a short amount of time, the Gazelles will need to keep their heads up throughout the weekend, Velk said.
“We have to keep our intensity, keep our energy, and play relaxed,” she said. “We need to play with no regrets.”
Yankton and Jefferson face off at 11 a.m. today. The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Brookings/Mitchell game at 1 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
Class B
Two area programs will compete in the South Dakota Class B High School Softball Tournament, Saturday and Sunday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Vermillion is the third seed in the event and will face the Tea/Lennox winner on Saturday at 11 a.m. Dakota Valley is the 12th seed and opens against West Central at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Class B tournament runs through Sunday.
