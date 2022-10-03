NORFOLK, Neb. — Cohen Zahrbock caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Easton Nelson with 15 seconds left to give Yankton a 20-13 victory over Norfolk, Nebraska, in junior varsity football action on Monday.
Jace Sedlacek rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown for the Yankotn offense. Nelson was 11-of-17 passing for 134 yards and two scores, and ran for 48 yards. Connor Slaba had a team-high seven catches for 72 yards, and Zahrbock had two catches for 35 yards and a score in the victory.
