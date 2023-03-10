LINCOLN, Neb. — The Freeman Falcons got 21 points from Carter Niles as they defeated the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 63-45 Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in a Nebraska Boys’ Class C2 semifinal.
Freeman (28-1) clinched a spot in the Nebraska Boys’ Class C2 Final today (Saturday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of the second semifinal Friday against No. 2 seed Amherst, who defeated No. 6 seed Tri County 36-19 in the second semifinal.
