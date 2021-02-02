EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include late-reported contests.
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca advanced to the championship of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament with a 72-45 victory over Winnebago on Tuesday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Ponca, 17-2, will face Wynot in the championship game. Wynot bounced Wakefield 49-24 in the other semifinal.
For Ponca, Gracen Evans, Ashlyn Kingsbury, Alyssa Crosgove and Mattie Milligan each scored 11 points.
Keisha Snyder led Winnebago with 12 points. Madeline Cleveland added 11 points in the effort.
Winnebago, 9-10, will face Wakefield in the third place game on Friday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Creighton 55, Tri County Northeast 47
ALLEN, Neb. — A 30-point performance by Jordyn Carr was not enough for Tri County Northeast, as Creighton held on for a 55-47 victory over the Wolfpack in the consolation semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Allen.
Carr also had seven rebounds and six steals for TCN. Rhyanne Mackling added eight points and three steals.
No statistics were reported for Creighton, which will face Plainview in the fifth place game on Friday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Tri-County Northeast is scheduled to host Randolph on Feb. 9.
CREIGHTON (8-9) 11 15 10 19 — 55
TRI COUNTY NE (6-11) 9 14 3 21 — 47
Bloomfield 52, Winside 31
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield jumped out to a 28-14 halftime lead on the way to a 52-31 victory over Winside in the lower bracket consolation semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 18 points, four assists and four steals. Madison Abbenhaus posted 14 points, nine steals and three assists. Kate Bruns added four steals in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Winside.
Bloomfield will host the fifth place game for the bracket on Friday. Winside will play for seventh, also in Bloomfield.
WINSIDE 8 6 5 12 — 31
BLOOMFIELD 15 13 11 13 — 52
Wausa 76, Walthill 35
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Wausa built a 45-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 76-35 victory over Walthill in the lower bracket consolation semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Tuesday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Blair Wakeley finished 12 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Wausa. Alexa Cunningham posted 11 points and five rebounds. Morgan Kleinschmit had 10 points and four steals, Brooke Kumm scored 10 points and Abby Kaiser had six steals in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Walthill.
In the final round on Friday in Bloomfield, Wausa will play Bloomfield, preceded by Winside against Walthill.
WALTHILL (2-14) 9 3 7 16 — 35
WAUSA (6-14) 22 23 18 13
Other Games
Parker 55, Chester 41
PARKER — Parker used a 19-6 edge in the third quarter to take control of a 55-41 victory over Chester in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexis Even finished with a triple double, posting 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Parker. Cierra Mohr scored a game-high 17 points. Janae Olson ahd 10 points and 10 rebounds, Anna Reiffenberger grabbed 10 rebounds and Terryn Fuller had six assists in the victory.
Emmerson Eppard led Chester with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Raegan Hoff and Emery Larson each had eight rebounds in the effort.
Parker travels to Alexandria to face Hanson on Saturday. Chester hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Feb. 9.
CHESTER (2-13) 12 12 6 11 — 41
PARKER (3-10) 14 10 19 12 — 55
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 34, Gayville-Volin 28
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Gayville-Volin 34-28 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ashlee Gerber posted 12 points for TDA. Megan Reiner added nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Keely Larson scored seven points to lead Gayville-Volin.
TDA hosts Marty on Friday in Tripp. Gayville-Volin hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Friday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-11) 7 6 6 9 — 28
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (10-4) 8 8 9 9 — 34
Scotland 54, Freeman 43
SCOTLAND — Scotland’s Grace Fryda scored a game-high 31 points to lead Scotland past Freeman 54-43 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Fryda also had six rebounds and six steals for the Highlanders. Delanie Van Driel posted seven points and three steals, and MaKayla Friederich added six rebounds in the victory.
Rijjy Peterson led Freeman with 17 points. Cara Maske had eight points and three steals. Kate Miller added nine rebounds and three assists.
Scotland, 11-4, travels to Platte-Geddes on Thursday. Freeman travels to Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
Scotland won the JV game 33-28.
FREEMAN (3-10) 12 5 17 9 — 43
SCOTLAND (11-4) 13 17 13 11 — 54
Menno 52, Avon 51
MENNO — Morgan Edelman scored a game-high 23 points to lead Menno past Avon 52-51 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Paityn Huber and Jesse Munkvold each scored eight points for Menno, with Munkvold recording four assists. Edelman added three steals in the victory.
Courtney Sees finished with 17 points for Avon. Tiffany Pelton netted 13 points. Sammy Brodeen had eight points, Ali Sees snared eight rebounds and Katie Gretschmann added four assists for the Pirates.
Menno, 9-5, hosts Irene-Wakonda on Saturday. Avon travels to Bon Homme on Thursday.
Menno won the JV game 31-11.
AVON (4-12) 14 11 10 16 — 51
MENNO (9-5) 9 12 17 14 — 52
Wagner 52, Hanson 48
WAGNER — Eve Zephier scored 17 points to lead Wagner past Hanson 52-48 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Shalayne Nagel added 12 points in the victory.
Annalyse Weber posted 15 points and five assists to lead Hanson. Mekiah Campbell added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Wagner hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday. Hanson hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday.
HANSON (11-3) 11 12 11 14 — 48
WAGNER (4-8) 13 10 12 17 — 52
Alcester-Hudson 56, Centerville 45
CENTERVILLE — Elly Doering scored a game-high 21 points to lead Alcester-Hudson past Centerville 56-45 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Bayleigh Peterson posted 14 points for Alcester-Hudson. Abby Walth had nine points and five assists, and Ella Serck grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Haley Meyer led Centerville with 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Thea Gust scored 11 points for the Tornadoes.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Freeman on Thursday. Centerville travels to Marty on Saturday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-9) 9 16 20 11 — 56
CENTERVILLE (6-9) 11 4 19 11 — 45
McCook Central-Montrose 60, Parkston 45
PARKSTON — Ashtyn Wobig scored a game-high 32 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Parkston 60-45 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Madisen Koepsell finished with 11 points for MCM. Wobig added seven rebounds for the Fighting Cougars.
Emma Yost led Parkston with 20 points and eight rebounds.
MCM hosts West Central on Feb. 9. Parkston travels to Gregory on Friday.
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (11-4) 12 17 18 13 — 60
PARKSTON (9-5) 17 8 7 13 — 45
Howard 58, Irene-Wakonda 35
IRENE — Howard took control with a 21-5 opening quarter on the way to a 58-35 victory over Irene-Wakonda in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kenedy Koepsell led Howard with 18 points. Kate Connor scored 14 points and Trinity Palmquist added 11 points in the victory.
Nora O’Malley scored 15 points for Irene-Wakonda. Emma Marshall added 10 points.
Howard, 7-6, travels to Mitchell Christian on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda, 8-6, hosts top-ranked Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Irene.
HOWARD (7-6) 21 17 12 8 — 58
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-6) 5 11 12 7 — 35
Lennox 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 16
LENNOX — Lennox cruised to a 43-16 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Teusday.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 11 points and six rebounds.
For EPJ, Nora Kastning led the way with six points.
Lennox, 5-10, hosts Baltic on Thursday. EPJ, 2-12, hosts Dakota Valley on Thursday.
Washington 78, Huron 38
HURON — Sioux Falls Washington rolled past Huron 78-38 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Harpe scored a game-high 21 points, shooting 9-for-10 from the field, to lead Washington. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 16 points, and Sydni Schetnan added 13 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Tenley Buddenhagen led Huron with 15 points. Hamtyn Heinz scored 11 points off the bench.
Washington, 8-2, hosts Pierre on Thursday. Huron, 5-8, hosts Spearfish on Friday.
WASHINGTON (8-2) 14 17 25 22 — 78
HURON (5-8) 11 9 11 7 — 38
Mitchell 50, Pierre 45
PIERRE — Mitchell earned an eighth straight victory, edging Pierre 50-45 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Macy Kempf posted 13 points and Camryn Krogman scored 11 points for Mitchell. Adaya Plastow added seven rebounds in the victory.
Remington Price scored a game-high 21 points for Pierre. Ayvrie Kaiser netted 10 points. Caytee Williams finished with eight points and five steals for the Governors.
Mitchell, 11-2, hosts Sturgis on Friday. Pierre travels to Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday.
PIERRE (6-7) 12 11 11 11 — 45
MITCHELL (11-2) 13 13 12 12 — 50
Lincoln 49, Brookings 47
BROOKINGS — Alaina Sorensen scored 19 points and Mariah Siem pulled down 11 rebounds as Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Brookings 49-47 on Tuesday in Brookings.
Kaia Jensen added eight points and four rebounds for the Patriots.
Brookings got 28 points and 13 rebounds from Ainsley Shelsta, and 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from Landree Wilson.
S.F. LINCOLN 11 10 13 15 — 49
BROOKINGS 6 12 13 16 — 47
Stevens 79, Douglas 28
RAPID CITY — Jayda McNabb posted 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead Rapid City Stevens to a 79-28 rout of Douglas in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Grace Ellis scored 15 points, Megan Baloun had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Taaliyah Porter added seven assists in the victory.
Keana Walton scored 13 points for Douglas.
Stevens, 8-4, travels to Brookings on Friday. Douglas travels to Belle Fourche on Friday.
DOUGLAS (1-11) 8 8 5 7 — 28
STEVENS (8-4) 23 16 19 21 — 79
Flandreau 67, Dell Rapids 46
FLANDREAU — Claire Sheppard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Flandreau past Dell Rapids 67-46 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Maria Parsley posted 16 points and 10 rebounds for Flandreau. Bella Pavlis added 10 points in the victory.
For Dell Rapids, Jayme Schmidt led the way with 15 points. Mandy Vanoverbeke added 13 points.
Flandreau, 7-5, travels to Sioux Valley on Friday. Dell Rapids, 3-12, travels to Tri-Valley on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.