SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty pounded out over 300 yards on the ground and had a near-perfect passing day from quarterback Ken Gay in a 41-19 rout of Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The victory was the first GPAC win in program history for the Lancers (2-2, 1-1 GPAC), who are in their second season of competition.
Isaiah Thompson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyree Morrison rushed for 90 yards and a score for Mount Marty. Jayden Horrach rushed for 59 yards and Trevor Fitzgerald had a 50-yard run in the victory.
Gay was 13-of-17 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns, with Trey Hansen and Horrach making touchdown catches.
Defensively, Drew Pendleton and Joshua Pickthorn each had nine tackles for Mount Marty. Tyler Ivy made eight stops.
For Briar Cliff (1-4), Luke Davies passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Asante Anglin rushed for 82 yards and had a touchdown catch. Tim Brown also caught a touchdown for the Chargers.
Carlos Alvarez led the Briar Cliff defense with 15 tackles. Winston Gassant made 11 stops.
Mount Marty continues its run of road contests on Oct. 1 at Northwestern (Iowa).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.