ELKHORN, Neb. – South Dakota finished the Stampede at the Creek in third place with a 906 overall score. After shooting a 298 in round one, USD recorded a 308 in the second round while completing the day with a 300. The Coyotes had five individuals in the top-25 including two in the top-10 in the final tournament before the Summit League Championships.
Emma Henningsson led the Coyotes with her best individual finish this season. Henningsson finished the second round with a four-over par 76 before shooting her best round of the event with a two-over par 74 in the third round. She compiled four birdies during the week and had the most pars in the field with 39 total. Henningsson’s 226 (76-76-74) total score placed her in a tie for eighth place.
Molly Fossen joined Henningsson in the top 10 with a tie for 10th place finish at the Stampede at the Creek. Fossen completed round two with a five-over par 77 before recording her best round of the event with a two-over par 74. She sank five birdies on the day with three of them in the third round. Fossen ended the tournament with a 227 (76-77-74) three-round score.
Akari Hayashi recorded a seven-over par 79 in the second round and a three-over par 75 in round three. Hayashi sank five birdies during the week and recorded her lone birdie of the second day on the par-five 15th hole. Her three-round total of 228 (74-79-75) earner her a tie for 16th place individually.
Catie Nekola completed the second round with a four-over par 76 before closing out the event with a five-over par 77. She carded six birdies at Indian Creek Golf Course with four of them appearing in the second round. Nekola finished in a tie for 20th place with a 229 (76-76-77) 54-hole score.
Danica Badura finished round two with a seven-over par 79 before recording an 81 in the third round. She had three birdies during the event and had the third-best scoring average on par-three holes at the Stampede at the Creek with a 2.92 stroke average. Badura’s 232 (72-79-81) overall score placed her in a tie for 25th place.
Alexa Wingnean recorded rounds of 83 and 90 in day two. She had three birdies during the week and finished in 56th place with a 250 (77-83-90) total score.
As a team, the Coyotes finished second in par-three scoring average and par-five scoring average. South Dakota had a 3.19 stroke average on par-threes and a 5.26 average on par-fives. USD also had the second-most pars recorded in the week with 196 total.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Summit League Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska. Round one of three gets underway on Sunday, April 23.
