ELKHORN, Neb. – South Dakota finished the Stampede at the Creek in third place with a 906 overall score. After shooting a 298 in round one, USD recorded a 308 in the second round while completing the day with a 300. The Coyotes had five individuals in the top-25 including two in the top-10 in the final tournament before the Summit League Championships.

Emma Henningsson led the Coyotes with her best individual finish this season. Henningsson finished the second round with a four-over par 76 before shooting her best round of the event with a two-over par 74 in the third round. She compiled four birdies during the week and had the most pars in the field with 39 total. Henningsson’s 226 (76-76-74) total score placed her in a tie for eighth place.

